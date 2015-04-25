Chart shows just how crazy the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 win was

The Golden State Warriors overcame a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to win Game 4 of their playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans thanks to a bunch of breaks going their way and one ridiculous shot from Stephen Curry.

The chart below, based on data generated by Inpredictable.com, shows just how improbable the comeback was.

With the Warriors trailing 89-69 at the start of the fourth quarter, they had just a 0.9% chance of winning the game. Things weren’t much better when the Pelicans held a five-point lead with 17 seconds left and the Warriors still had just a 1.1% chance of winning. But then Curry hit two big threes to send the game into overtime and never looked back.

NOW WATCH: Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.