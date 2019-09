The Golden State Warriors have released new designs for the $500-million arena they’re building at the foot of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.



The project will be finished by 2017

This thing looks spectacular.

The coolest feature: there’s a huge window on one end of the court so you can see the bridge.

