The Warriors made a hire to bring Stephen Curry's game to another level

Despite the NBA’s Western Conference becoming tougher than ever over the summer, the Golden State Warriors will still enter the 2015-16 season as the favourites.

The reigning champions have kept their core together, and now they’re making a hire that could catch their second-ranked offence up to their first-ranked defence.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Warriors are going to hire Steve Nash to work with player development:

ESPN sources say two-time MVP Steve Nash finalising agreement with Golden State to join Warriors as part-time player development consultant

— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) September 15, 2015

Stein also reported on ESPN.com:

Sources told ESPN.com that Nash, who was not planning to go into coaching after formally announcing his retirement in March, has been lobbied aggressively by Warriors coach Steve Kerr and team president Rick Welts to spend a few days per month with the team to work on skills with individual players. The parties, sources said, are in the process of finalising a deal that essentially will make Nash an occasional tutor to the Golden State guards.

While Stein says this will only be a part-time position, the Warriors are now adding, arguably, the sweetest-shooting point guard to work with, arguably, the best shooter in the NBA right now in Stephen Curry. ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh pointed out just how statistically great both players are:

2 members of .500/.400/.800 club with 8+ assists and 2 threes per game.Steph CurrySteve Nash

— Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) September 15, 2015

Curry is already a more dynamic shooter and scorer than Nash was, but Nash could probably still elevate parts of Curry’s game as a playmaker, particularly in the Warriors’ pick-and-roll-heavy offence — similar to what Nash helmed with the Phoenix Suns when he was two-time MVP.

The Warriors don’t need any more help, but it will be exciting nonetheless to see what else Nash can unlock in Curry and the rest of the Warriors’ guards.

NOW WATCH: 9 awesome facts about WWE superstar John Cena



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.