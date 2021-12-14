Crypto exchange FTX is partnering with the Golden State Warriors to launch the team’s official NFTs

Warriors star Steph Curry. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NBA’s Golden State Warriors are looking to make a splash off the court in a new crypto deal with FTX.

According to a Tuesday press release, FTX is set to become the official cryptocurrency platform and NFT marketplace for the Warriors. FTX will also be the first international rights partner for the Warriors, which will launch official team NFTs on FTX US starting in early 2022.

“Cryptocurrency has a well-established worldwide community and is going to be a major part of the sports, media and entertainment industries,” said Warriors President Brandon Schneider in a statement. “In our conversations with FTX, we quickly realized our joint desire to innovate around cryptocurrency integration and adoption, including the role NFTs play in global fan engagement.”

As part of the partnership, the Warriors and FTX also will give one bitcoin to three separate local organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area that address educational equity.

This isn’t the first time the Warriors are breaking ground for sports in the digital asset space.

In April, the Warriors became the first professional sports team to launch its own NFT collection, which included commemorative ticket stubs and several editions of the team’s championship rings. One of the team’s NFTs sold for a whopping 285 ETH, or about $US900,000 ($AU1,267,316).

Superstar and face of the Warriors franchise Steph Curry has made his own splash in the NFT marketplace too — Curry bought a Bored Ape NFT in August for $US180,000 ($AU253,463).