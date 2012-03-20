Watch The Owner Of The Golden State Warriors Get Booed Unmercifully During An Ugly Halftime Ceremony

The Golden State Warriors retired Chris Mullin’s No. 17 jersey last night. And the fans decided this would be a good time to take out their frustration over the direction of the team by booing the owner and not letting him speak.



Owner Joe Lacob looked visibly annoyed by the boos and tried to wait it out. But when that didn’t work, Mullin stood up and tried to calm the fans by pleading with them to use their passion in a positive manner. But that paled in comparison to the harsh words delivered by Hall of Famer Rick Barry who was clearly angered by the actions of the fans.

The tipping point for the fans may have been the recent trade that sent fan-favourite Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s the video and oodles of awkwardness…



