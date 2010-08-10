Las Vegas Casino Launching Its Own Branded Facebook Game Tomorrow

Last Legion Games is bringing its newest Facebook game, Golden Nugget Vegas Casino, out of stealth mode this week. The game will remain in beta, but a full payments system should be added within the next few days.



Last Legion built the game in partnership the the Golden Nugget Casino, which, more than any other casino, has worked with software companies to create branded gambling games on other platforms.

The basic concept is a fairly obvious one: it lets users build up a casino using the same basic gameplay mechanics behind FarmVille and most other successful Facebook games with actual (play money) gambling, the only other type of game to succeed on the platform.

The idea has been tried a few times already, but none of the casino games have met with much success thus far. Last Legion argues that the Golden Nugget tie-in and the game’s superior graphics and sound will make it a winner.

The game definitely looks sharper than most things we’ve seen on Facebook. Last Legion told us that they put a lot of emphasis on making avatars “that really pop”, after seeing how primitive the graphics were in most of these games. The graphics are closely tied to the actual look and feel of the Golden Nugget, and will be updated whenever there are changes at the casino, down to the level of employees’ uniforms.

The game also features advanced audio that queues users to events in the game, in the hopes of bringing back people who have buried Facebook in a hidden browser tab or window.

Predicting Facebook games’ success is a very dark art, but, for what it’s worth, this one seems better than most, and has a solid partner backing it. We recently played through the early stages of the game.

