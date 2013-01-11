Verizon Has Computerized Glasses Just Like Google Does

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

The Verizon booth at CES was full of the wireless carrier’s most popular smartphones, tablets, and other products and services.But perhaps the most interesting piece of tech on display was a voice-controlled augmented reality headset.



The Golden-i runs a modified version of Android and supports Verizon’s 3G/4G/LTE network so it can be used anywhere.

The prototype is sort of like the computerized Google Glass headgear that’s been in development for years and was introduced last summer at the company’s developers conference.

Besides high speed mobile internet, the Golden-i packs in a whopping 14-megapixel camera and a gesture control so the image moves around as you move your head.

Users can speak functions like “open photos” and the photo app will open. You can also dictate zoom and other basic functions. The voice assistant works similarly to Siri or Google Now.

The Verizon rep told us that the Golden-i would be great for emergency response professionals or construction workers but they will also be available for the average consumer.

The headset won’t be out for at least another year, but the software developer kit will be available in about six months.

This is what the device looks like when you wear it:

And here’s a video demo of the Golden-i:

