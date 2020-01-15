50 photos that prove golden hour is the most beautiful time of day

@patriciasoon/Agora ‘The soul of Kyoto,’ photographed by Patricia Soon.

Agora, a free photography app, has revealed the top 50 finalists of its Golden Hour 2020 contest.

Each photo in the contest shows a different setting around the world during “golden hour,” or the time when the sky glows as the result of a sunset.

More than 19,000 global photographers submitted their work for the contest.

The winner will be awarded on February 6 with “a jackpot of credits,” which allows them to enter more photos into Agora contests.

“Abandoned house” by Manel Subirats

Manel Subirats/Agora ‘Abandoned house,’ photographed by Manel Subirats.

Subirats’ photo was taken in Delta del Llobregat, Spain, while the sky was pink and purple. A winding bridge is the focal point, leading viewers’ eyes to an abandoned home in the background.

“Alone” by Kashif Qaiser

Kashif Qaiser/Agora ‘Alone,’ photographed by Kashif Qaiser.

While in Pakistan, Qaiser captured a person walking across orange sand dunes amid a yellow sky.

“Calm and clear” by @moodfella

@moodfella/Agora ‘Calm and clear,’ photographed by @moodfella.

This nominated photo was taken in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, according to a post on the photographer’s Instagram page. It shows a quaint home alongside water, trees, and fog.

“Chapman’s Pool” by Carl Brightman

Carl Brightman/Agora ‘Chapman’s Pool,’ photographed by Carl Brightman.

Chapman’s Pool is a quiet cove located in Dorset, England. It’s generally empty, as captured perfectly by Brightman. His photo also shows off the pink sky and bright-blue water.

“Cholula Magic” by Charlie Martinez

Charlie Martinez/Agora ‘Cholula Magic,’ photographed by Charlie Martinez.

Martinez took this nominated photo during golden hour in Cholula, Mexico. It focuses on a glowing cathedral in the foreground, which is emphasised by the vibrant red sky in the background.

“Da Lat Sunset” by Thai Bao H.

Thai Bao H./Agora ‘Da Lat Sunset,’ photographed by Thai Bao H.

Thai Bao H. captured this image as the sun set in Da Lat, Vietnam. It features a bright building and colourful sky, as well as streaks of light from cars zooming by.

“Dance dance dance” by Ksenia Zaiets

Ksenia Zaiets/Agora ‘Dance dance dance,’ photographed by Ksenia Zaiets.

Zaiets told Agora that her beach-themed photo is meant to inspire dancing, impluses, and the “freedom to be yourself.”

“Fishing in Simerenya” by F. Dilek Uyar

F. Dilek Uyar/Agora ‘Fishing in Simerenya,’ photographed by F. Dilek Uyar.

Uyar took this nominated photo in Ankara, Turkey, because the landscape looked like her “ideal world.” It specifically reminded her of a fictional paradise called Simerenya from Peyami Safa’s novel “Yalnızız.”

“Fishing” by Ali Awais

Ali Awais/Agora ‘Fishing,’ photographed by Ali Awais.

As the sky in Pakistan turned yellow, so did the ocean. Awais photographed this scenery as two children stood in the water before him.

“Golden Castle Blues” by Cameron Aird

Cameron Aird/Agora ‘Golden Castle Blues,’ photographed by Cameron Aird.

Aird took this stunning shot with an aerial camera during sunrise. It was taken in Jersey, one of the Channel Islands.

“Golden dragonfly” by Oscar Sanchez

Oscar Sanchez/Agora ‘Golden dragonfly,’ photographed by Oscar Sanchez.

While most finalists in the Golden Hour 2020 contest photographed landscapes, Sanchez zoomed in on a dragonfly.

“Golden Farming” by Marc Le Cornu

Marc Le Cornu/Agora ‘Golden Farming,’ photographed by Marc Le Cornu.

Le Cornu told Agora that he aimed to capture the morning work of island farmers who plant and harvest Jersey Royal Potatoes. He took the photo in the St. Helier portion of Jersey, and used a drone to do so.

“Golden Hair” by Armin Abdehou

Armin Abdehou/Agora ‘Golden Hair,’ photographed by Armin Abdehou.

Abdehou used golden hour to take this impressive photo of a white horse running through a field in Barzan, Iraq.

“Golden happy hour” by Christophe Lombardo

Christophe Lombardo/Agora ‘Golden happy hour,’ photographed by Christophe Lombardo.

Lombardo took an artistic approach, and photographed a girl catching an umbrella as she leapt across a bridge. Behind her is a golden sky filled with grey clouds.

“Golden hour shining upon the Sagrada Família Cathedral in Barcelona” by Henry Do

Henry Do/Agora Henry Do’s ‘Golden hour shining upon the Sagrada Família Cathedral in Barcelona.’

Do spent three days waiting to capture this image of Barcelona, Spain, at golden hour, according to Agora. He also chose to focus his photograph on the iconic La Sagrada Familia, an unfinished Roman Catholic basilica designed by architect Antoni Gaudí, rather than a random area of the city.

“Golden Sunset Stories” by Pantelis Ignatiou

Pantelis Ignatiou/Agora ‘Golden Sunset Stories,’ photographed by Pantelis Ignatiou.

Ignatiou photographed people moving a sailboat on the shoreline in Nicosia, Cyprus, and captured the stunning sunset in the process.

“I miss you everyday Dad” by Florian Brioude

Florian Brioude/Agora ‘I miss you everyday Dad,’ photographed by Florian Brioude.

According to an Instagram post from the photographer, Brioude took this image while travelling in the desert of Ica, Peru. He said the location reminded him of his father, who died three years prior.

“I see fire inside the mountain” by Vitor Esteves

Vitor Esteves/Agora ‘I see fire inside the mountain,’ photographed by Vitor Esteves.

This photo, taken by Esteves, showcases Japan’s Lake Kawaguchi and Mount Fuji. On Instagram, the photographer said he captured the photo using a drone, though it was “freezing” and he could “barely control the device.”

“In the Woods” by @pixsas

@pixsas/Agora ‘In the Woods,’ photographed by @pixsas.

Taken in Mastershausen, Germany, this photo is meant to show how mornings can be both magical and mysterious – especially when fog, a sunrise, and deer are all present.

“Khmer Children in Vietnam” by Nguyen Vu Phuoc

Nguyen Vu Phuoc/Agora ‘Khmer Children in Vietnam,’ photographed by Nguyen Vu Phuoc.

Vu Phuoc told Agora that the children seen in his photograph were performing a traditional Vietnamese dance, called the lion dance, to celebrate the new year.

“Lonely Beach” by Max Bowen

@bowen4545/Agora ‘Lonely Beach,’ photographed by Max Bowen.

Bowen’s nominated photograph shows no signs of life. Instead, it focuses on a quiet beach comprised of only two empty boats, purple clouds, and a glowing orange sunset.

“Love On the Branch” by Light Rays Photography

Light Rays Photography/Agora ‘Love On the Branch,’ photographed by Light Rays Photography.

This photograph, which shows a small bird perched on a branch, was taken around 4:30 p.m. at the K Gudi Wilderness Camp in India. The photographer told Agora that he aimed to capture the bird surrounded by light in its environment.

“Monument West Mitten” by Kent Sampson

Kent Sampson/Agora ‘Monument West Mitten,’ photographed by Kent Sampson.

According to Sampson, visiting Monument Valley had been on his bucket list for some time. After driving four-and-a-half hours to the location, he quickly snapped a shot of a rock formation, which he said changed colour as a result of golden hour.

“New York Skyline” by @and1402

@and1402/Agora ‘New York Skyline,’ photographed by @and1402.

To capture New York City at golden hour, this photographer visited Top of the Rock – an observatory on top of Rockefeller Centre. He told Agora that the sky looked especially stunning that day because it had rained earlier.

“One last stop” by Carles Alonso

Carles Alonso/Agora ‘One last stop,’ photographed by Carles Alonso.

Alonso’s nominated photo is one of the few finalists to directly feature the sun. His photo also showcases a tree and boy on his bike perfectly aligned with the sun’s rays.

“Oryx in the Dunes” by Tom Franklin de Waart

Tom Franklin de Waart/Agora ‘Oryx in the Dunes,’ photographed by Tom Franklin de Waart.

This photo was taken in Namibia after de Waart noticed an oryx behind him. The animal stepped out of the sunlight and into the shade mid-shot, which allowed the photographer to capture both the country’s vastness and golden hour’s effects on landscapes.

“Red cabin” by Øystein Karlsen

Øystein Karlsen/Agora ‘Red cabin,’ photographed by Øystein Karlsen.

Karlsen told Agora that he found it “stressful” to capture his nominated photograph. He took the image in Norway around the end of March, but had trouble focusing his camera as the ice cave wasn’t big enough for him to sit in.

“Return Home” by Cong Phạm

Cong Phạm/Agora ‘Return Home,’ photographed by Cong Phạm.

Speaking to Agora, Phạm said his photo shows a man returning home after work. He also said the “waves of terrace rice look like sea waves leading him back home.”

“Return to home” by ThetNaing

ThetNaing/Agora ‘Return to home,’ photographed by ThetNaing.

This photo was taken in Myanmar, and shows a man walking with two cows as the sun sets in the sky. And because the image was captured during golden hour, the sun’s rays create a stunning yellow-and-orange background.

“Solitud” by Marta Pallares

Marta Pallares/Agora ‘Solitud,’ photographed by Marta Pallares.

Golden hour doesn’t always feature colourful skies; it can sometimes look more subtle. Pallares captured this in her nominated image, which shows a man walking through a field in Estany d’Ivars, Spain.

“Street World” by Muhammad Baloch

Muhammad Baloch/Agora ‘Street World,’ photographed by Muhammad Baloch.

In Karachi, Pakistan, Baloch photographed two men standing on a crowded street. Through the trees behind them, you can catch a glimpse of the setting sun.

“Summer at St. Paul’s” by Liam Man

Liam Man/Agora ‘Summer at St. Paul’s,’ photographed by Liam Man.

Speaking to Agora, Man said he was at the top of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London when he realised that he forgot to put an SD card in his camera. He borrowed one from a friend, and was able to capture his award-nominated shot.

“Sunrise at 5°F” by Jamie Malcolm-Brown

Jamie Malcolm-Brown/Agora ‘Sunrise at 5°F,’ photographed by Jamie Malcolm-Brown.

Malcolm-Brown said he took this image “minutes after the sun rose,” as he wanted to show the beauty of cold weather during golden hour. He also said the 5-degree temperature required him to store his camera battery in his pocket so that it wouldn’t drain.

“Sunrise game” by Xavi Domènech

Xavi Domènech/Agora ‘Sunrise game,’ photographed by Xavi Domènech.

This image, taken by Domènech, was captured on a beach in Barcelona, Spain. A golden-hour sky can be seen in the background, and the L’Estel Ferit sculpture is also within the frame.

“Sunset above the clouds” by Oleg Viktorovic Pitkovskiy

Oleg Viktorovic Pitkovskiy/Agora ‘Sunset above the clouds,’ photographed by Oleg Viktorovic Pitkovskiy.

Pitkovskiy told Agora he was “fascinated” by this glowing landscape in Hafelekar, Austria, that shows an orange-and-yellow sky, snowy mountains, and colourful clouds.

“Sunset in the countryside” by Trung Anh

Trung Anh/Agora ‘Sunset in the countryside,’ photographed by Trung Anh.

This nominated photo shows a person riding a bike across a precarious bridge in Quang Ngai, Vietnam. Behind them is a stunning, golden-hour sunset, during which the sky turned shades of pink and orange.

“Sunset over Bristol” by Tom Bridges

Tom Bridges/Agora ‘Sunset over Bristol,’ photographed by Tom Bridges.

As the photo’s name suggests, this aerial image was taken in Bristol, UK. It shows swirling rows of buildings, with a view of the city’s iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge set against a golden sky.

“The Golden Arch” by Joel Friend

Joel Friend/Agora ‘The Golden Arch,’ photographed by Joel Friend.

Friend photographed the Delicate Arch in Utah’s Arches National Park for this image. He seemingly did so from far away, which helped him capture the pink sky in the background.

“The Golden Falls” by Donald Yip

Donald Yip/Agora ‘The Golden Falls,’ photographed by Donald Yip.

To take his nominated shot, Yip visited Seljalandsfoss, a waterfall in Iceland, during “midnight sun.” The phenomenon occurs in the summer, and sees the sun barely set before rising again at midnight.

“The Only Way We Know How” by Michael Aboya

Michael Aboya/Agora ‘The Only Way We Know How,’ photographed by Michael Aboya.

“I had to direct and give a countdown so they both flipped at the same time,” Aboya told Agora. “When you turn the photograph upside down, they look like they’re sitting in the air.”

“The perfect light at the perfect place” by Davinjo Anseele

Davinjo Anseele/Agora ‘The perfect light at the perfect place,’ photographed by Davinjo Anseele.

Anseele took a unique approach to his golden-hour shot, taking the photo when the sun had almost set. He told Agora that he hopes the image inspires viewers to “travel more and enjoy life.”

“The soul of Kyoto” by Patricia Soon

Patricia Soon/Agora ‘The soul of Kyoto,’ photographed by Patricia Soon.

The photographer of this image managed to find a quiet street in Kyoto, Japan, at the perfect moment: golden hour. Brown buildings are at the image’s foreground, and a pink-and-purple sky sits brightly in the back.

“The vessel sunset” by Rafael Granados

Rafael Granados/Agora ‘The vessel sunset,’ photographed by Rafael Granados.

The Vessel is a 16-story structure in New York City. Speaking to Agora, Granados said he could “spend an entire evening” taking photos at the location, especially because it provides a great view of the Hudson River.

“Tinka” by Natalia Polomina

Natalia Polomina/Agora ‘Tinka,’ photographed by Natalia Polomina.

Polomina’s photograph is one of the only nominated portraits in Agora’s Golden Hour contest. She captured her daughter for the shot, and aimed to “convey the atmosphere of a languid golden evening.”

“Untitled” by Korchnoi Pasaribu

Korchnoi Pasaribu/Agora ‘Untitled,’ photographed by Korchnoi Pasaribu.

Pasaribu captured this shot in Tangerang, Indonesia. It shows three children running with sheets attached to them, almost like capes. Behind them, you can see rays of sunshine coming down from the sky.

“Untitled” by Rozel Kazi

Rozel Kazi/Agora ‘Untitled,’ photographed by Rozel Kazi.

Kazi told Agora that he “tried to highlight the lost heritage of Bangladesh” with his nominated photo. It shows a man running alongside a golden sunset in the district of Brahmanbaria.

“Walking into the Sunset” by Ben Skaar

Ben Skaar/Agora ‘Walking into the Sunset,’ photographed by Ben Skaar.

Skaar visited Skaket Beach in Massachusetts during low tide, and was able to capture a couple standing perfectly beneath the sunset. He now hopes to spread love and serenity with the image, especially because it features stunning shades of purple and pink.

“Walking on stilts” by Khánh Phan

Khánh Phan/Agora ‘Walking on stilts,’ photographed by Khánh Phan.

In Gia Lai, Vietnam, Phan photographed Jarai people as they walked on stilts in a circle. Behind them is a beautiful sky and setting sun, which illuminates the entire image.

“What you seek seeks you too” by Kobby Dallas

Kobby Dallas/Agora ‘What you seek seeks you too,’ photographed by Kobby Dallas.

Dallas took this image in Cape Coast, Ghana, and told Agora he “wanted to tell a story about how waiting and being patient is an essential part of life.” He also wanted to express his belief that “whatever you seek, seeks you too. It’s a matter of waiting for it.”

“Yacht dawn” by Mike Geranios

Mike Geranios/Agora ‘Yacht dawn,’ photographed by Mike Geranios.

Geranios photographed a boat in Greece as it seemingly sailed away from a pastel sunset.

