An Insane Kickstarter Invention Claims To Scramble Eggs Inside Their Shell

A new hand-powered kitchen gadget is making waves on Kickstarter.

The device, called the Golden Goose, can scramble an egg so that the final product comes out of the shell with the yolk and egg white mixed, says inventor Geraint Krumpe of Y Line Product Design.

Krumpe calls the results “golden eggs” and says they be hard- or soft-boiled, deviled, fried, or scrambled “without dirtying a whisk and bowl.” Though it may look strange to the uninitiated, Krumpe says the end flavour is “fresh and delicious” and will please any and all egg-fans.

“When we first heard that it was possible to scramble an egg in its shell, we were so curious that we stayed up until 4-am breaking every egg in sight,” Krumpe explains on his Kickstarter page. “The following day I was reminded of an old Victorian Era toy that rotates back and forth, so I stole the shoelaces from my tennis shoes and combined them with a plastic jar to create the first rough prototype.”

The $US18 Golden Goose prototype works by rotating the egg back and forth at an accelerated rate to mix the yolk and egg together without introducing any outside air. The egg stays nestled inside a cradle that keeps it from breaking while the cords spring back and forth.

Though if might seem like a pointless invention, the Golden Goose needs less than $US2,000 before it reaches its $US34,500 fundraising goal. So far, more than 950 people have backed the project at the time of this post.

