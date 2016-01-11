LIVE: All the winners at the 2016 Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Kate Winslet won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in ‘Steve Jobs’.

The 73rd annual Golden Globes are taking place tonight.

Hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais for a fourth time, the awards ceremony honours both film and TV from 2015.

“Carol” leads the film categories with five nominations, and six shows, including Amazon’s “Transparent” and FX’s “Fargo,” landed three nominations each.

As the winners are announced this evening, we’ll be updating this list live.

Check out tonight’s big winners below in BOLD:

Best motion picture, drama

“Carol”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“The Revenant”

“Room”

“Spotlight”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“The Big Short”

“Joy”

“The Martian”

“Spy”

“Trainwreck”

Best director

Todd Haynes, “Carol”

Alejandro Inarritu, “The Revenant”

Tom McCarthy, “Spotlight”

George Miller, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Ridley Scott, “The Martian”

Best TV series, drama

“Empire”

“Game of Thrones”

“Mr. Robot”

“Narcos”

“Outlander”

Best TV series, comedy

“Casual”

“Mozart in the Jungle” — Winner

“Transparent”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bryan Cranston, “Trumbo”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

Michael Fassbender, “Steve Jobs”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Danish Girl”

Will Smith, “Concussion”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Cate Blanchett, “Carol”

Brie Larson, “Room”

Rooney Mara, “Carol”

Saoirse Ronan, “Brooklyn”

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Christian Bale, “The Big Short”

Steve Carell, “The Big Short”

Matt Damon, “The Martian” — Winner

Al Pacino, “Danny Collins”

Mark Ruffalo, “Infinitely Polar Bear”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

Melissa McCarthy, “Spy”

Amy Schumer, “Trainwreck”

Maggie Smith, “Lady in the Van”

Lily Tomlin, “Grandma”

Best supporting actor in TV miniseries or TV movie

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall”

Tobias Menzies, “Outlander”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot” — Winner

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Paul Dano, “Love & Mercy”

Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

Michael Shannon, “99 Homes”

Sylvester Stallone, “Creed” — Winner

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Jane Fonda, “Youth”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “The Hateful Eight”

Helen Mirren, “Trumbo”

Alicia Vikander, “Ex Machina”

Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs” — Winner

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” — Winner

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Wagner Moura, “Narcos”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle” — Winner

Rob Lowe, “The Grinder”

Patrick Stewart, “Blunt Talk”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best supporting actress in TV miniseries or movie

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Maura Tierney, “The Affair” — Winner

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Eva Green, “Penny Dreadful”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best actress in a TV series, comedy



Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — Winner

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Scream Queens”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Best TV movie or mini-series

“American Crime”

“American Horror Story”

“Fargo”

“Flesh and Bone”

“Wolf Hall” — Winner

Best animated film

“Anomalisa”

“The Good Dinosaur”

“Inside Out” — Winner

“The Peanuts Movie”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie”

Best screenplay, motion picture

Emma Donoghue, “Room”

Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, “Spotlight”

Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, “The Big Short”

Aaron Sorkin, “Steve Jobs” — Winner

Quentin Tarantino, “The Hateful Eight”

Best actor in a TV miniseries or movie

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Oscar Isaac, “Show Me A Hero” — Winner

David Oyelowo, “Nightingale”

Mark Rylance, “Wolf Hall”

Patrick Wilson, “Fargo”

Best actress in a TV miniseries or movie

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”

Lady Gaga, “American Horror Story: Hotel” — Winner

Sarah Hay, “Flesh and Bone”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Queen Latifah, “Bessie”

Best original song

“Love Me Like You Do,” Fifty Shades of Grey

“One Kind of Love,” Love & Mercy

“See You Again,” Furious 7

“Simple Song #3,” Youth

“Writing’s On the Wall,” Spectre — Winner

Best original score

Carter Burwell, “Carol”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Danish Girl”

Ennio Morricone, “The Hateful Eight” — Winner

Daniel Pemberton, “Steve Jobs”

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, “The Revenant”

Best foreign language film

“The Brand New Testament”

“The Club”

“The Fencer”

“Mustang”

“Son of Saul”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.