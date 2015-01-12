Here Are All The Winners From The Golden Globes

“Birdman” and “Boyhood” were among the big winners Sunday night at the 72nd annual Golden Globes.
Jeffrey Tambor and “Transparent” surprised with two wins for Amazon Instant Video’s hit series, stealing thunder from both HBO and Netflix.
Who else took home awards?
Here’s a complete list of all the winners in bold below.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Boyhood
Foxcatcher
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Jennifer Aniston, Cake
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon, Wild
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
David Oyelowo, Selma
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Emma Stone, Birdman
Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
J.K, Simmons, Whiplash
Robert Duvall, The Judge
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Edward Norton, Birdman
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
Best Director
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Ava DuVernay, Selma
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, Birdman
David Fincher, Gone Girl
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Alejandro González Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr., Birdman
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Birdman
Into the Woods
Pride
St. Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Bill Murray, St. Vincent
Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice
Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Amy Adams, Big Eyes
Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars
Emily Blunt, Into the Woods
Helen Mirren, The Hundred Foot Journey
Quvenzhané Wallis, Annie
Best TV Series, Drama
The Affair
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
House of Cards
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Ruth Wilson, The Affair
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Clive Owen, The Knick
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
James Spader, The Blacklist
Dominic West, The Affair
Best Comedy
Transparent
Girls
Jane the Virgin
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lena Dunham, Girls
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Taylor Schilling, Orange is the New Black
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Louis C.K., Louie
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Ricky Gervais, Derek
William H. Macy, Shameless
Best TV Movie or Mini-Series
Fargo
Olive Kitteridge
The Missing
True Detective
The Normal Heart
Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Colin Hanks, Fargo
Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story
Allison Janney, Mum
Michelle Monaghan, True Detective
Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo
Martin Freeman, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, True Detective
Matthew Mcconaughey, True Detective
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story
Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge
Frances O’Connor, The Missing
Allison Tolman, Fargo
Animated Animated Movie
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Big Hero 6
The Book of Life
The Boxtrolls
The Lego Movie
Best Foreign film
Leviathan (Russia)
Force Majeure (Sweden)
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (France)
Ida (Poland)
Tangerines (Estonia)
Best Original Song
Glory, Selma, John Legend and Common
Big Eyes, Big Eyes, Lana Del Rey
Mercy Is, Noah, Patty Smith and Lenny K
Opportunity, Annie
Yellow Flicker Beat, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I, Lorde
Best Original Score
Johann Johannson, The Theory of Everything
Alexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Gone Girl
Antonio Sanchez, Birdman
Hans Zimmer, Interstellar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.