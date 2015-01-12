Here Are All The Winners From The Golden Globes

Fox Searchlight Michael Keaton took home a Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Birdman.’

“Birdman” and “Boyhood” were among the big winners Sunday night at the 72nd annual Golden Globes.

Jeffrey Tambor and “Transparent” surprised with two wins for Amazon Instant Video’s hit series, stealing thunder from both HBO and Netflix.

Who else took home awards?

Here’s a complete list of all the winners in bold below.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Jennifer Aniston, Cake

Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon, Wild

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

David Oyelowo, Selma

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Emma Stone, Birdman

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

J.K, Simmons, Whiplash

Robert Duvall, The Judge

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

Edward Norton, Birdman

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher

Best Director

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

Ava DuVernay, Selma

Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, Birdman

David Fincher, Gone Girl

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Alejandro González Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr., Birdman

Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Birdman

Into the Woods

Pride

St. Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Michael Keaton, Birdman

Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Bill Murray, St. Vincent

Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice

Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Amy Adams, Big Eyes

Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars

Emily Blunt, Into the Woods

Helen Mirren, The Hundred Foot Journey

Quvenzhané Wallis, Annie

Best TV Series, Drama

The Affair

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Ruth Wilson, The Affair

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Clive Owen, The Knick

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

James Spader, The Blacklist

Dominic West, The Affair

Best Comedy

Transparent

Girls

Jane the Virgin

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Taylor Schilling, Orange is the New Black

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Louis C.K., Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Ricky Gervais, Derek

William H. Macy, Shameless

Best TV Movie or Mini-Series

Fargo

Olive Kitteridge

The Missing

True Detective

The Normal Heart

Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Colin Hanks, Fargo

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story

Allison Janney, Mum

Michelle Monaghan, True Detective

Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo

Martin Freeman, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, True Detective

Matthew Mcconaughey, True Detective

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart

Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge

Frances O’Connor, The Missing

Allison Tolman, Fargo

Animated Animated Movie

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Big Hero 6

The Book of Life

The Boxtrolls

The Lego Movie

Best Foreign film

Leviathan (Russia)

Force Majeure (Sweden)

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (France)

Ida (Poland)

Tangerines (Estonia)

Best Original Song

Glory, Selma, John Legend and Common

Big Eyes, Big Eyes, Lana Del Rey

Mercy Is, Noah, Patty Smith and Lenny K

Opportunity, Annie

Yellow Flicker Beat, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I, Lorde

Best Original Score

Johann Johannson, The Theory of Everything

Alexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Gone Girl

Antonio Sanchez, Birdman

Hans Zimmer, Interstellar

