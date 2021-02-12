Our predictions for who will win big at this year's Golden Globes — and who should win

AppleTV+, Netflix, Searchlight Pictures Jason Sudeikis, Chadwick Boseman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Frances McDormand may all be big winners at this year’s Golden Globes.

Insider predicts all the nominees who should win and who could surprise us at the Golden Globes.

We think “Nomadland” will win big for movies. And either “The Crown” or “Ozark” for TV.

The late Chadwick Boseman could also win big on February 28.

Best motion picture, drama

Searchlight Pictures Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland.’

“The Father” “Mank” “Nomadland” “Promising Young Woman” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Who will win: “Nomadland”

This tender look at a woman (Frances McDormand) who begins to live out of her van after losing everything due to the recession is a movie that has no competition in this category.

Who should win: “Nomadland” is deserving of the top prize.

Who could surprise us: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Golden Globes, has always favorited big stars and “Chicago 7” has a bunch of them, including Sacha Baron Cohen (who nabbed two acting Globes nominations). So that could lead to a surprise win for the Netflix courtroom drama.

Best director

Searchlight Pictures Chloé Zhao (left) on the set of ‘Nomadland.’

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Regina King, “One Night in Miami” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Who will win: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Zhao’s use of real people, who are actual modern-day nomads, mixed with the talents of McDormand has proven that this director has incredible talent. A win by Zhao will most certainly make “Nomadland” a lock for best picture, drama.

Who should win:Regina King, “One Night in Miami“

King’s years as an actress has transitioned to her being an outstanding director. Adapting a stage work to be compelling on screen is no easy task so her fictional look at Civil Rights titans hanging out for a night is quite impressive. She and her movie should be getting much more attention than what it’s getting so far in award season.

Who could surprise us: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Like the best picture, drama category, Sorkin could find his way to the podium if it’s one of those, “oh, those wacky Gold Globes” kind of nights.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Amazon Studios Sacha Baron Cohen in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” “Hamilton” “Music” “Palm Springs” “The Prom”

Who will win: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“

The movie lived up to the legend that the first “Borat” stands on as being one of the best comedy movies ever. Perfectly in touch with today’s world, some make the argument that it’s better than the first.

Who should win: It’s hard to see “Borat 2” losing.

Who could surprise us: “Hamilton”

The Disney Plus release of the acclaimed stage play could pull off a shocking win.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

David Lee / Netflix Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” Gary Oldman, “Mank” Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Who will win:Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Boseman’s powerful performance in this stirring drama about the plight of Black musicians in the late 1920s was a standout in 2020 and it’s hard to see him be denied this posthumous honour.

Who should win: Boseman’s performance is the best of his career. His name will be called.

Who could surprise us: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Hopkins’ impressive performance as a man struggling with memory loss could be enough to cause an upset.

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Amazon Studios Sasha Baron Cohen in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” James Corden, “The Prom” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Who will win: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“

Baron Cohen’s improbable return as Borat (and even more improbable feat that he made a great sequel) shows off his great comedic talents and it really is the highlight of the year when it comes to the comedy realm in 2020.

Who should win: Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs“

That being said, we would love to see Samberg take the prize. His performance as a guy stuck in a time loop, and in the process becomes a better person, is an amazing elevation in his talents.

Who could surprise us: Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

It’s “Hamilton.” There still might be enough magic to pull off one more win for the acclaimed production.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Searchlight Pictures Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland.’

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Who will win: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

As we’ve already noted here, “Nomadland” is a powerful work, but a big reason for that is McDormand. She’s in virtually in every scene of the movie and often times is great without saying a word of dialogue.

Who should win: Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman“

Kirby’s performance as a women suffering with the loss of her child is a tour-de-force and is the only other nominee that comes close to matching what McDormand did in a movie.

Who could surprise us: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

But remember, this is the Golden Globes. It wouldn’t be a disappointment but it would be a surprise if Davis snuck in and beat out McDormand and Kirby for her no-nonsense performance as Ma Rainey.

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Amazon Studios Maria Bakalova in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Kate Hudson, “Music” Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit” Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot” Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Who will win:Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Perhaps the smartest thing about “Borat 2” is Baron Cohen’s realisation that he couldn’t go it alone this time around. The casting of the unknown Bakalova to play his daughter in the movie was a stroke of genius. A big reason being that Bakalova is so talented to hold her own opposite Baron Cohen in the movie.

Who should win: Bakalova. It really is a fantastic performance.

Who could surprise us: No one. This one is all Bakalova.

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Warner Bros. Daniel Kaluuya in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Jared Leto, “The Little Things” Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Who will win:Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Kaluuya’s transformation into Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton is an impressive one. The passion he evokes as well as his look is captivating through the movie.

Who should win: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Odom Jr.’s portrayal of Sam Cooke is a highlight of the movie. And then there’s that ending of the movie, which highlights both Odom Jr.’s singing and acting talents. We are really rooting for him to get the win.

Who could surprise us: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

It’s the Globes! We are writing this so on the night you won’t be shocked – Baron Cohen could walk away with two actor wins.

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Netflix Amanda Seyfried in ‘Mank.’

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father” Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Who will win: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

This one is the most wide open out of all the main movie categories. You could make the case for almost every nominee. But we think when the smoke clears, Seyfried’s portrayal as Marion Davies will come out victorious.

Who should win: Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

The Hollywood Foreign Press has always been a fan of Close, with three Globes wins over her career, including one for “The Wife” in 2019. So her gritty performance in “Hillbilly Elegy” could lead to a win.

Who could surprise us: Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Coleman’s performance opposite Hopkins and her winning Globes the last two years (for best actress in a TV series on “The Crown” in 2020 and best actress in a musical or comedy for “The Favourite” in 2019) could lead to an upset.

Best motion picture, animated

Pixar ‘Soul’ has an edge over the competition for featuring Disney and Pixar’s first Black lead.

‘The Croods: A New Age” “Onward” “Over the Moon” “Soul” “Wolfwalkers”

Who will win: “Soul”

It’s tough to beat Disney and Pixar when it has two of the nominees in this category. Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” may simply win because the film is centered around the studio’s first Black lead.

Who should win: “Wolfwalkers”

Apple TV Plus’ investment in old-school animation makes “Wolfwalkers” stand out.

The film looks at an unlikely friendship and unbreakable bond between two girls who were raised to be enemies. Beautifully animated, the film focuses on understanding and accepting other’s differences.

Who could surprise us: This is going to “Soul” or “Wolfwalkers.”

Best TV series, drama

Des Willie/Netflix Emma Corrin will likely help make ‘The Crown’ best TV drama again at the Globes.

“The Crown,” Netflix “Lovecraft Country,” HBO “The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus “Ozark,” Netflix “Ratched,” Netflix

Who will win: “The Crown” or “Ozark.” It’s basically a coin flip.

The HFPA has been so enchanted with both shows since 2017 that it would be more of a shock if one didn’t win. “The Crown” has the edge with more nominations and a previous win in the category. It also has Emma Corrin’s turn as Princess Diana, which is the highlight of “The Crown’s” fourth season.

Who should win: “Lovecraft Country”

Out of the nominees, HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” is the most timely and original concept. It should be praised not only for its lead performances, for which it was snubbed, but also its wildly unexpected sci-fi twist on telling a story about race.

Who could surprise us: “The Mandalorian”

It would be wild if the best piece of “Star Wars” in years gets a win.

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Guy D’Alema/Netflix Jason Bateman stars on ‘Ozark.’

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Al Pacino, “Hunters” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Who will win: Jason Bateman

It seems highly likely the HFPA will finally give it to Bateman for the money-laundering Netflix series after nominating him three years in a row.

Who should win: Bob Odenkirk

Odenkirk’s performance on the “Breaking Bad” spin-off has been overlooked for four seasons. This is his fourth nod in the category for his role as a scrappy lawyer who loses his way.

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Des Willie/Netflix Emma Corrin gives a fantastic performance as a young Princess of Wales.

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Who will and should win: Emma Corrin

Corrin’s performance as a young Princess Diana is the best part of the series’ fourth season. This will be Corrin’s only nom for the role. Elizabeth Debicki takes over the part next season.

The 25-year-old British actress more than deserves it for her embodiment of Diana’s private struggle during her marriage.

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Pop TV ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ introduction of a pansexual character through the use of a wine metaphor will go down as one of the best scenes in recent TV history.

“Emily in Paris,” Netflix “The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max “The Great,” Hulu “Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV Plus

Who will and should win: “Schitt’s Creek”

Aside from giving the internet a bunch of memes around Catherine O’Hara and Daniel Levy, the Pop TV series helped mark an important step forward in how TV depicts diverse relationships.

It would have been very easy for this show to centre its final season around an Alexis and Ted wedding or a double-wedding, which it almost did. Instead, it culminated on the wedding of Patrick and David, a relationship that was allowed to exist without judgment or question on cable TV. That should be celebrated.

Who could surprise us: “Ted Lasso”

Apple TV Plus’ comedy is exactly the sort of feel-good, pick-me-up antidote the world needed in 2020 and it should be rewarded for providing relief.

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

ITV Studios Global Entertainment/Debmar-Mercury/Lionsgate Television Catherine O’Hara is long overdue for a Golden Globes win.

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Who will and should win: Catherine O’Hara

It’s weird that O’Hara hasn’t been nominated in this category before after two previous nods, and one win, at the Emmys. Pour one out for the “Schitt’s Creek” queen and her many beautiful bébés(wigs).

Who could surprise: Kaley Cuoco

It would be nice to see Cuoco get her first Golden Globe after never getting recognised for her work on “The Big Bang Theory.”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

ITV Studios Global Entertainment/Debmar-Mercury/Lionsgate Television Eugene Levy is the obvious choice, but Jason Sudeikis could surprise with a win for his immensely loveable coach Ted Lasso.

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Who will win: Eugene Levy

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” was perfection. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Levy went home with more wins for the series during its final bow.

Who should and could win: Jason Sudeikis

There’s something infectiously endearing about Tad Lasso’s optimistic attitude and outlook on the world that just makes you feel hopeful even when the world around you may not be.

Who could surprise: Nicholas Hoult

Hoult is a riot at playing an eccentric, heinous leader on Hulu’s satire.

Best limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV

Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy stars in ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

“Normal People,” Hulu “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix “Small Axe,” Amazon “The Undoing,” HBO “Unorthodox,” Netflix

Who will win: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Critics have raved about Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as a chess prodigy in the hit Netflix series since the show’s premiere in October.

Who should win: “Small Axe”

Amazon’s collection of five films from Steve McQueen all look at stories of race and discrimination. Each one is critically acclaimed.

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV

Niko Tavernise/HBO Did he or didn’t he? The casting of a rom-com favourite in a murder mystery makes it difficult for viewers to suspect Hugh Grant could play a baddie in ‘The Undoing.’

Bryan Cranston, “You Honour” Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” Mark Ruffalo “I Know This Much Is True”

Who will win: Hugh Grant

The casting of serial rom-com star Grant in this mystery thriller was absolutely clever and essential in selling HBO’s limited series.

Who would suspect the charming Grant could actually be a villain? The unsettling reveal sits with you after the mini-series’ end, making you reconsider who you can really trust.

Who should win: Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo is a tour de force in this sometimes tough-to watch-mental health story, which covers loss, PTSD, and schizophrenia as he plays twins in HBO’s critically-acclaimed limited series.

Who could surprise: Bryan Cranston

Often unnerving to watch, Cranston is chilling as a judge who breaks the law and goes to any lengths in order to protect his son from getting caught for accidentally murdering a crime lord’s kid in a hit and run. It’s like experiencing “Breaking Bad” all over again.

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV

Phil Bray/Netflix Taylor-Joy made chess cool again when ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ came out.

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Who will and should win: Anya Taylor-Joy

Even if you don’t love or understand chess, Taylor-Joy’s fierce competitive spirit and authoritative command of the board makes the game sexy.

Her journey from orphan to child chess prodigy as Beth Harmon is a fascinating binge that becomes increasingly addictive when she turns to alcohol and drugs while flirting with the possibility of becoming the world’s best chess player.

Who could surprise: Shira Haas

Haas’ performance as a young Jewish woman who escapes her ultra-Orthodox life in Brooklyn, New York for Berlin is revealing, personal, and makes you feel the weight of her trapped lifestyle and the sacrifices she has made.

Best supporting actor in a TV series

ITV Studios Global Entertainment/Debmar-Mercury/Lionsgate Television You could rewatch the entire show and just focus on David’s best emotional reactions.

John Boyega, “Small Axe” Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Who will and should win: Daniel Levy

Even when he’s not speaking, Levy’s facial expressions steal every scene of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Levy’s sharp writing can have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next over David and Patrick’s relationship, whose celebration of love is at the centre of the show’s final season.

Who could surprise: Donald Sutherland or Jim Parsons

Sutherland is spicy as a suspicious and protective father in “The Undoing.” Just watch his character threaten a private-school principal halfway through episode four of the limited series. The scene makes his “Hunger Games” villain look tame.

Parsons’ ugly, powerful Hollywood talent agent could lock the win since it’s a far cry from the actor’s days as “The Big Bang Theory” know-it-all physicist.

Best supporting actress in a TV series

PopTV Annie Murphy costarred as Alexis Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Who will and should win: Annie Murphy

We’re ready for another “Schitt’s Creek” TV sweep. Murphy’s character had an emotionally challenging scene, which tackled parting ways from a relationship, not because the love had expired, but because both partners were on different journeys.

A typical show would have ended with Murphy’s character engaged and riding off into a happily ever after. But “Schitt’s Creek” didn’t compromise. The moment authentically showcased just how far her character had grown since the premiere.

Who could win: Gillian Anderson

Anderson is nearly unrecognizable as she gets lost in her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

