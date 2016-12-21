Vegas odds say Amazon will steal the show from Netflix at the Golden Globes

Getty/Drew Angerer Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The war between Netflix and Amazon over who produces the best TV shows and movies is in full swing, and Vegas oddsmakers think Amazon is going to score a big win at the Golden Globes.

Both Netflix and Amazon had a good showing in the top TV show nominations, for comedy or drama, each snagging two nominations. This means that together they accounted for an impressive 40% of the top TV show noms (the same as last year).

But according to the Wynn casino, Netflix and Amazon will likely get shut out of the best TV show categories, where “Game of Thrones” and “Atlanta” have the best odds respectively.

Fortunately for Amazon, it also has a big movie contender in the mix, “Manchester by the Sea,” which the Wynn says is the Vegas favourite to win best motion picture drama, at 7 to 5 odds. Amazon bought the Sundance hit, starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, for a reported $10 million. That’s looking more and more like a great investment, as the film continues to attract critical buzz, and is helping to solidify Amazon’s position as a major film player.

Here are the Wynn’s full odds for the best drama film category (via Variety):

“Manchester by the Sea,” 7 to 5

“Moonlight,” 9 to 5

“Hacksaw Ridge,” 5 to 1

“Hell or High Water,” 10 to 1

“Lion,” 20 to 1

If Netflix does get shut out of the best drama TV show category, where it has two nominations, it would be a big disappointment for the company, which spent a reported $130 million on nominated series “The Crown,” about the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix has never won a Golden Globe for any of the four marquee best TV show and movie categories. You can bet that’s a chip on the shoulder of the streaming giant, which is spending a whopping $6 billion on content in 2017.

And if “Manchester by the Sea” wins for Amazon, it will add to the company’s triumph last year with “Mozart in the Jungle” winning best comedy series (and two Globes altogether).

Amazon grabbed 11 Golden Globe nominations this year, outpacing Netflix’s six.

(Note: Amazon and Netflix also got nominations in the best foreign film category, with “The Salesman” and “Divines” respectively.)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

