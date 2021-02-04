The 11 biggest TV snubs and surprises from this year's Golden Globe nominations

Natalie Seery/HBO, David Bloomer/Cinemax, Lara Solanki/Netflix, Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Warrior,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and Rhea Seehorn’s performance on ‘Better Call Saul’ are among the major TV snubs at this year’s Golden Globes.

Some of the best TV shows of 2020 are missing from this year’s Golden Globe nominations.

HBO didn’t receive love for “I May Destroy You,” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” was shut out.

Instead, the streamer received surprising nods for “Emily in Paris” and “Ratched.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Let’s start off with the biggest snub. HBO’s brilliant “I May Destroy You” was completely shut out.

Natalie Seery/HBO Michaela Coel stars on ‘I May Destroy You.’

The most talked about snub is the lack of nominations for HBO’s drama series and its star Michaela Coel.

The show brilliantly tackles the trauma of piecing together and comprehending a sexual abuse.



Read more:

8 of the biggest Golden Globes movie snubs this year



Surprise: “Emily in Paris” received not one, but two nominations.

Netflix Lily Collins was nominated for her starring role on the Netflix series.

One of the biggest shocks Wednesday morning was when Netflix’s comedy about an American travelling to France received a nod for best comedy series or musical.

The show, which follows an American (Lily Collins) who heads to Paris for a social media job, sits at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“This was painful…like I feel like I can tolerate a lot of bad TV, and bad TV can be really fun, but I really wasn’t sure I would get to the end of this one,” Chicago Reader’s Rima Parlkh wrote of the streaming series.

Collins was also nominated for best actress.



Read more:

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ received a Golden Globes nomination for best comedy and people are confused



Snub: “Never Have I Ever” is one of the best feel-good comedies you can binge right now.

Lara Solanki/Netflix You’ll instantly fall in love with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who stars as Devi in ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series about a teen who is processing the loss of a father while navigating a few unexpected romantic entanglements became an unexpected comedy darling in 2020.

The Netflix show, inspired by Kaling’s childhood, was praised for its diversity and focus on a South Asian lead.

If you’re a tennis fan, you’re bound to love this one too as it’s adoringly narrated by John McEnroe.



Read more:





‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains why she’s Team Devi ‘now more than ever’ in quarantine



Surprise: Netflix’s “Ratched” received three nominations.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Sarah Paulson plays Mildred Ratched on the Netflix series.

Look, Ryan Murphy has some great TV. But critics and audiences heavily agreed this take on asylum nurse Mildred Ratched wasn’t it.

Still, that didn’t prevent the series from earning three nominations for Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon’s performances along with a nod for best drama. Aesthetically beautiful to watch, Paulson’s performance was weighed down by too many plots.

Snub: Neither star of “Lovecraft Country” was nominated despite the series receiving a nod for best drama.

HBO ‘Lovecraft Country’ stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett.

It felt odd to see the HBO series recognised in the best drama series category, but then not highlight the stand-out performances of its lead stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors.

Surprise: Hulu’s “The Great” received three nominations.

Hulu Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great.

Both Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were nominated for their roles in the satirical comedy-drama, which follows Catherine the Great.

Though the show has had rather positive reviews, it wasn’t one we necessarily expected to see nominated over a few other series.

Snub: FX’s cult favourite, “What We Do in the Shadows,” was ignored.

FX ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is streaming on Hulu.

The quirky vampire comedy has become a cult favourite now that it’s streaming on Hulu. (Even Mark Hamill recently guest-starred on the series, much to the delight of fans.)

We were surprised the show, inspired by the film of the same name, didn’t get a nod after receiving an Emmy nod in the fall.

Snub: Rhea Seehorn continues to get no love for one of the best underrated performances on TV.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television ‘Better Call Saul’ will end with its upcoming, undated sixth season.

“Better Call Saul” is the rare spinoff that’s as good as – if not better than – its original, “Breaking Bad.”

While Bob Odenkirk landed the show’s single nod for best actor in a drama, Seehorn’s performance as star lawyer Kim Wexler who gets swept up in the life of her former colleague Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) continues to go unnoticed.

Kim’s unwavering faith in “slippin’ Jimmy” may prove to be her ultimate demise by the series’ end.

Snub: Cinemax’s “Warrior” is one of the best underrated shows no one is talking about.

Cinemax Andrew Koji plays Ah Sahm on ‘Warrior.’

Cinemax’s “Warrior,” which just wrapped up a spectacular second season, is one of the best shows you likely haven’t seen.

Based on a treatment from Bruce Lee, the series follows martial artist prodigy Ah Sahm’s (Andrew Koji) journey to San Francisco to find his sister amid escalating tensions between rival Chinatown gangs and Americans along with Chinese immigrants.

From Jonathan Tropper and executive produced by Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, “Warrior” has some of the best choreographed scenes you’ll see on TV.

A huge continuous fight scene late in season two rivals some of the work you’d see in a big-budget “Game of Thrones” battle.

The entire two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.



Read more:

‘Warrior’ star Chen Tang said he did all of his stunts on the show except one where he was told he could break his neck



Snub: Many were surprised “Bridgerton” didn’t receive any nods.

Netflix The Globes don’t have any love for the Duke and Daphne Bridgerton.

Netflix’s scandalous adaptation of Julia Quinn’s romance novel may be one of the most-talked about shows of the moment, but it’s not getting any attention at the Globes.

Instead, the streamer’s “The Crown” and “Ozark” continue to get all of the potential trophies.

We get it. Maybe the scandalous romp is too soap-y for awards chatter, but at least highlight some of those clever classical covers of modern hits.



Read more:

‘Bridgerton’ received 0 Golden Globe nominations and fans are calling the snub ‘beyond comprehension’



Snub: “Dead to Me” was completely shut out as well.

Netflix ‘Dead to Me’ stars Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate.

This was a surprise since Christina Applegate was nominated last year for her role as a widow who unknowingly befriends the woman who knows what happened to her husband.

The show also received several nominations at the 2020 Emmys for outstanding comedy series.

“Dead to Me” was renewed for a third and final season in July.



Read more:

Christina Applegate asked to incorporate her double mastectomy into “Dead to Me”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.