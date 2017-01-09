Tom Hiddleston got left hanging when he tried to congratulate Hugh Laurie on his Golden Globes' win

Hugh Laurie won best supporting actor in a TV miniseries or TV movie at the Golden Globes Sunday evening for his role in AMC’s “The Night Manager.”

The actor seemed genuinely stunned to have beaten out talent including John Travolta and Sterling K. Brown in “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and Christian Slater in “Mr. Robot.”

NBC Hugh Laurie’s immediate reaction to winning best supporting actor at the Golden Globes.

NBC Hugh Laurie stares at the camera after his Golden Globes’ win.

Before heading to the stage to make his acceptance speech, Laurie accepted a hug and blew kisses to his fellow AMC actors at his table, but there was one costar who was left in the dust.

After applauding his costar, Tom Hiddleston extended his hand for a congratulatory shake, but he was a few seconds too late as Laurie had just turned his attention toward the award stage.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment created a momentary awkward moment for Hiddleston who played it off by returning to clapping.

Here’s the moment:

Did you catch it? Hiddleston extended his hand out a moment too late.

He was just out of Laurie’s line of sight.

Laurie never even knew.

Denied.

Poor Tom.

We’re sure he was able to offer his own congrats to Laurie later on in the evening.

NOW WATCH: These are the cheesiest tacos in NYC



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.