Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Poke Fun At Sony Hack Throughout Golden Globes

We knew this was coming.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey didn’t make it a minute into their Golden Globes opening monologue before addressing the massive cyber hack that hit Sony Pictures at the end of November.

Here’s how it went down:

“Tonight we celebrate all the great television shows that we know and love along with all the movies North Korea was ok with,” joked Fey.

“That’s right,” continued Poehler. “The biggest story in Hollywood this year was when North Korea threatened an attack if Sony Pictures released ‘The Interview,’ forcing us all to pretend we wanted to see it.”

“North Korea referred to ‘The Interview’ as absolutely intolerable and a wanton act of terror,” added Fey. “Even more amazing, not the worst review the movie got.”

Fey and Poehler didn’t stop there.

Later on in the show they introduced comedian Margaret Cho who appeared at the awards show as a “contributor to Movies Wow Magazine” and “North Korean Army General.”

The hosts then proceeded to get Michael Keaton to take a photo of Meryl Streep with Cho.

NBC Michael Keaton takes a photo of Meryl Streep with comedian Margaret Cho.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an awards show without master photobomber Benedict Cumberbatch jumping into the photo at the last minute.

