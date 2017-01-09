The 'Stranger Things' cast is slaying at the 'Golden Globes'

The 74th annual Golden Globes are Sunday night and the cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” came out in full force to dominate the red carpet.

The young men of the sci-fi thriller of the summer, Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) showed up together in sleek suits.

Dapper indeed.

They probably had no idea “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was lurking in the background.

While costar Millie Bobby Brown didn’t show up with the boys, she came shimmering in a sparkly silver dress.

“Stranger Things” is nominated for best TV drama at the Golden Globes, and the show’s star Winona Ryder is nominated for best actress in a TV series.

