'Game of Thrones' actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner defined friendship goals at the Golden Globes

It’s no secret “Game of Thrones” co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are best buds in real life. They love taking selfies together, hanging out, and even have matching tattoos.

They captured their close friendship perfectly on the Golden Globes’ red carpet.

While getting ready to pose for photos, Turner helped to make sure her on-screen sister’s dress looked photo ready.

Turner didn’t mind bending down in her Louis Vuitton outfit to lay out Williams’ gown.

The result? Perfection.

That’s what you call friendship goals.

Williams later told her followers on Instagram that her look was inspired by Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

She nailed it.

