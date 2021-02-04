Sacha Baron Cohen has tied the record for most Golden Globe nominations given to 1 actor in a year

Amazon Studios/Netflix Sacha Baron Cohen had two big roles last year with ‘Borat 2’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

Sacha Baron Cohen tied the record for most nominations given to one actor in a single year.

The filmmaker was nominated for three awards: comedy actor, supporting actor, and comedy picture.

Jamie Foxx, Helen Mirren, and George Clooney were all nominated for three awards in one year.

Sacha Baron Cohen has tied the record for the most Golden Globe nominations in one year, matching the total of three nods in one ceremony set by Jamie Foxx, George Clooney, and Helen Mirren.

Baron Cohen received a best motion picture comedy nomination as a producer on “Borat Subsequent MovieFilm,” while he also earned a best comedy actor nomination for that movie. His third nomination came for best supporting actor for his role in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The filmmaker follows in the footsteps of Foxx, Clooney, and Mirren.

Foxx set the record first in 2004 when he was nominated for best supporting actor for “Collateral,” best drama actor for “Ray” and best actor in a miniseries or TV film for “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Story.” He won for “Ray.”



Two years later, in 2006, George Clooney also earned three nominations in one year. Two of them came for “Good Night, and Good Luck” â€” best screenplay and best director â€” and one came for best supporting actor for “Syriana.” He won the latter award.

Clooney repeated this feat again in 2012 when he won best drama actor for “The Descendants” and was nominated for best director and best screenplay for “The Ides of March.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Channel 4 Television George Clooney is among those who’ve made history at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, in 2oo7, Helen Mirren matched the record. She earned a best drama actress nomination for “The Queen,” and two nominations for best actress in a miniseries or TV film for “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” and “Elizabeth I.” She won for both “The Queen” and “Elizabeth I.”



Cohen could have earned up to five nominations at this year’s Golden Globes, but missed out on two for his roles in “Borat.” They were best original song for “Wuhan Flu,” which he cowrote and best screenplay.

Baron Cohen is tipped to take home at least two of the three awards for which he is nominated.

He’s in a strong position to win both best comedy actor and best comedy picture for “Borat,” while he faces tough competition in the best supporting actor category. Leslie Odom Jr., nominated for “One Night in Miami,” is the favourite there.

The 2021 Golden Globes will air Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

