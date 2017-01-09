Here's what everyone wore on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet

The 74th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony kicked off January 8 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

And no surprise, the stars came out in droves and looked amazing in gorgeous gowns and tuxes.

Keep reading to see all the looks from the event.

Drew Barrymore rocked the cold-shoulder trend. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Yvette Nicole Brown looked amazing in sequins. Karrueche Tran looked like a prom queen in pink. Priyanka Chopra nailed the theme with this gold look. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz kept it simple with her black ball gown. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz wore this purple number with detailing at the waist. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Natalie Portman was obviously inspired by her role in 'Jackie' for this maternity look. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Olivia Culpa wowed in an intricate ball gown. Angela Bassett looked amazing in this cold should gown with Courtney B. Vance. 'Game of Thrones' star Gwendolyn Christie draped herself in this ivory number. Ryan Michelle Bathe's dress was so bright, Sterling K Brown needed glasses. Giuliana Rancic rocked it in this flowing floral gown. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Felicity Huffman kept it simple and Grecian in white and gold. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Stallone sisters looked amazing in all black. Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone. The 'Stranger Things' cast could not have been cuter at the show. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo. Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson looked dapper as ever, even in sneakers. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Amy Adams with husband Darren Le Gallo was sleek in sequins. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'Riz Ahmed,' star of HBO's 'The Night Of' as well as 'Rogue One,' looked dapper. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Anna Chlumsky wore green with a sheen. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible in a tight, white dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Meanwhile, Lola Kirke kept it girlie. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Nikolaj Coster-Waldau always looks suave on the red carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'Rogue One' star Felicity Jones had a cutesy dress on the red carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'The Big Bang' star Simon Helberg -- with wife Jocelyn Towne -- rocked his velvet tuxe. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown looked perfect from head to toe. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kristin Bell and Dax Shepherd nailed it. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images We love Mandy Moore's sheer cape and navy dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Simone Biles smiled wide on the carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski was sleek and glamorous in this yellow gown. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Amara Karan looked gorgeous. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lily Collins shimmered and stole the show in this number. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ruth Negga was gleaming and sleek. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Carrie Underwood had a lot of look on the top portion of her dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Busy Phillips wore a black floral gown while best friend Michelle Williams paired a choker with her lace dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'The Crown' star Clare Foy shimmered in pink. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Thandie Newton's dress was like fire. Sienne Miller showed off her obliques in this white dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Brie Larson posed with boyfriend Alex Greenwald. She looked stunning in red. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were too cute on the carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn wore their best red carpet getups. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michael Keaton rocked shades on the carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Gal Gadot wore her hair slicked back. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Winona Ryder wore a simple black dress with Scott Mackinlay. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Rachel Bloom also wore black with tiny details. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

