Here's What Celebrities Are Wearing On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

John Shearer/Invision/AP The cast of ‘Entourage’ were among the first to hit the red carpet.

Tonight’s 72nd annual Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.

But many are tuning in ahead of the broadcast to see what stars are wearing on the red carpet.

From the cast of “Entourage” to HBO’s “Girls,” see who’s wearing what at tonight’s big show.

This post will be updating live.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.