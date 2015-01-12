Here's What Celebrities Are Wearing On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Entourage golden globes adrien grenierJohn Shearer/Invision/APThe cast of ‘Entourage’ were among the first to hit the red carpet.

Tonight’s 72nd annual Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.

But many are tuning in ahead of the broadcast to see what stars are wearing on the red carpet.

From the cast of “Entourage” to HBO’s “Girls,” see who’s wearing what at tonight’s big show.

This post will be updating live.

Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joked they had 'about 50 costume changes' during the show.

George Clooney, who is receiving a Cecil B. DeMille award, with wife Amal Clooney.

Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Connolly, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jerry Ferrara, and Jeremy Piven were a coordinated 'Entourage.'

Presenter Heidi Klum

Presenter Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad.

'Wild' Best Actress nominee Reese Witherspoon in a Calvin Klein gown with with Tiffany jewelry.

'Cake' Best Actress nominee Jennifer Aniston in a Saint Laurent dress and Neil Lane jewels.

'Birdman' Best Supporting Actress nominee Emma Stone in a Lanvin jumpsuit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Lanvin clutch, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and Ofira rings.

Presenter Kate Hudson in a Versace dress, Brian Atwood shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry.

'True Detective' nominee Matthew McConaughey with wife Camila Alves, in a Monique Lhuillier gown.

Naomi Watts, in Gucci, with husband Liev Schreiber, who is nominated for his role in 'Ray Donovan'

'House of Cards' stars Kevin Spacey and Kate Mara (in Miu Miu) arrived together.

Chris Pratt with wife Anna Faris, who was wearing Reem Acra.

'Into The Woods' Best Actress nominee Emily Blunt, in Michael Kors, with husband John Krasinski.

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan, in Carolina Herrera.

'The Theory of Everything' Best Actor nominee Eddie Redmayne.

'A Most Violent Year' Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain in an Atelier Versace dress and jewels by Piaget.

'Big Eyes' Best Actress nominee Amy Adams in Versace with Tiffany jewels.

'The Imitation Game' Best Supporting Actress nominee Keira Knightley, in Chanel, with husband James Righton. Knightley's dress took 30 people to make over a week.

'Maps to the Stars' Best Actress nominee Julianne Moore in Givenchy with Chopard jewels.

Presenter Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen.

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson

Nominees Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, in Miu Miu, made it a family affair.

'True Detective' Best Supporting Actress Michelle Monaghan

'Jane The Virgin' Best Actress winner Gina Rodriguez in Badgley Mischka.

'Veep' Best Actress nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Narciso Rodriguez, a clutch by Edie Parker, and jewels by Irene Neuwirth.

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones

'Into The Woods' star Anna Kendrick in a Monique Lhuillier gown, Brian Atwood heels and Fred Leighton jewels.

Actress Katherine Heigl in Zac Posen

'Homeland' Best Actress nominee Claire Danes in Valentino Couture.

'Gone Girl' star Rosamund Pike in a Vera Wang gown and shoes by Brian Atwood.

'Orange Is The New Black' Best Actress nominee Taylor Schilling in a custom dress by Ralph Lauren.

'Orange Is The New Black' star Laura Prepon

Actress Kate Beckinsale in an Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Rauwolf clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lorde is nominated for her song 'Yellow Flicker Beat' from 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I.' She is wearing custom Narcisco Rodriguez.

Singer Lana Del Rey, in vintage Travilla, is nominated for her song in the film 'Big Eyes.'

Judd Apatow with wife Leslie Mann

Diane Kruger, wearing Emilia Wickstead, with Joshua Jackson.

'Shameless' Best Actor nominee William H. Macy with wife Felicity Huffman

'game of Thrones' showrunner David Benioff with his actress-wife, Amanda Peet

'Star Wars' star Harrison Ford with Calista Flockhart

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Actress Sienna Miller in a Miu Miu dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Model Chrissy Teigen, wearing Zuhair Murad, took the opportunity to selfie.

Singer Adam Levine with model-wife Behati Prinsloo

'House of Cards' Best Actress nominee Robin Wright, wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, with Ben Foster

'Girls' star Lena Dunham, in Zac Posen, with co-star Andrew Rannells

Allison Williams in a handmade Armani Privé. 'After 'Pete Pan,' I felt like looking like a real girl,' the actress said of her dress choice.

Zosia Mamet in an Andrew Gn dress and shoes by Brian Atwood.

Jemima Kirke

Presenter Melissa McCarthy wearing various pieces of her own clothing.

E! 'Fashion Police' co-host Kelly Osbourne rocked a bedazzled camera clutch

Kathy Bates made a statement on the red carpet

As did Helen Mirren

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

'The Normal Heart' Best Actor nominee Mark Ruffalo with wife Sunrise Coigney

Alan Cumming

'Arrow' actress Katie Cassidy

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Taryn Manning

Singer Conchita Wurst sporting a signature look

