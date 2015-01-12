Here's What Celebrities Are Wearing On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

John Shearer/Invision/APThe cast of ‘Entourage’ were among the first to hit the red carpet.
Tonight’s 72nd annual Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.
But many are tuning in ahead of the broadcast to see what stars are wearing on the red carpet.
From the cast of “Entourage” to HBO’s “Girls,” see who’s wearing what at tonight’s big show.
This post will be updating live.
Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joked they had 'about 50 costume changes' during the show.
Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Connolly, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jerry Ferrara, and Jeremy Piven were a coordinated 'Entourage.'
'Birdman' Best Supporting Actress nominee Emma Stone in a Lanvin jumpsuit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Lanvin clutch, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and Ofira rings.
Presenter Kate Hudson in a Versace dress, Brian Atwood shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry.
'A Most Violent Year' Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain in an Atelier Versace dress and jewels by Piaget.
'The Imitation Game' Best Supporting Actress nominee Keira Knightley, in Chanel, with husband James Righton. Knightley's dress took 30 people to make over a week.
'Veep' Best Actress nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Narciso Rodriguez, a clutch by Edie Parker, and jewels by Irene Neuwirth.
'Into The Woods' star Anna Kendrick in a Monique Lhuillier gown, Brian Atwood heels and Fred Leighton jewels.
Actress Kate Beckinsale in an Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Rauwolf clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Lorde is nominated for her song 'Yellow Flicker Beat' from 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I.' She is wearing custom Narcisco Rodriguez.
Allison Williams in a handmade Armani Privé. 'After 'Pete Pan,' I felt like looking like a real girl,' the actress said of her dress choice.
