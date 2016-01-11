See all the stars on the Golden Globes 2016 red carpet

Paul Schrodt

The Golden Globes are unique. They’re not just the “party” awards show, but they’re the only major one that combines film and TV. And in this age of prestige TV, that means you get to see the full gamut of Hollywood celebrity, from Jeffrey Tambor of Amazon’s “Transparent” to, well, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Check out all the looks from the red carpet this year here.

Kirsten Dunst

Getty

Eva Longoria

Getty

Ricky Gervais

Getty

Alicia Vikander

Getty

Laverne Cox

Getty

Jeffrey Tambor

Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

Jamie Alexander

Getty

Brie Larson

Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis

Getty

