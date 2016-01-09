19 predictions for who will clean up at this year's Golden Globes

All of Hollywood, from both film and television, will once again descend on Sunday for the slightly more fun and loose of the major award-season celebrations, the Golden Globes.

Voted on by the 90 or so members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes can serve as an indicator of who’ll win big at the Oscars and Emmys. Others believe that it has little bearing on the more prestigious entertainment awards. But almost everybody considers it a better time.

Many think “Spotlight” is the movie to beat. Though “Mad Max: Fury Road” could be the surprise winner in multiple categories and prove that the Globes are the most unpredictable awards show on TV. And make sure to watch when the Best Actress in Comedy/Musical is announced, as friends Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence will be going up against each other for the award.

On the TV side, the HFPA prides itself on picking very current and newer shows for its winners. This year, Fox’s “Empire” and Starz’s “Outlander” broke through. It also loves when a show is set in foreign locations and/or has international appeal, like HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Netflix’s “Narcos,” and Hulu’s “Mozart in the Jungle.”

Which movies, TV shows, and stars are most likely to hold the gold this year? Here’s who we think will be taking home Globes:

Best Drama Open Road Films 'Spotlight.' What will win: 'Spotlight' Since the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, most have locked this in as an awards contender. As months have gone by, that's been confirmed as the ensemble drama is the odds-on favourite to win Sunday (and on Oscar night). What could win: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' It's possible that the HFPA throws us a curve here and gives the prize to this summer actioner, a favourite of audiences and critics alike. Good tip: The winner of Best Director will indicate what wins in this category. Best Comedy/Musical Paramount Pictures 'The Big Short.' What will win: 'The Big Short' Bringing humour to the depressing financial collapse is a stroke of genius by director Adam McKay, and its mix of star power and great storytelling will give this one the edge. What could win: 'Trainwreck' It's been Amy Schumer's year, so it's possible that her movie takes the prize. But it's more likely she gets awarded for her individual talents than for the film. Best Director Robin Marchant/Getty Tom McCarthy. Who will win: Tom McCarthy ('Spotlight') Heading a powerful ensemble cast along with doing co-writing duties, McCarthy shows with 'Spotlight' that he's capable of telling emotional stories with dynamic performances. He will get rewarded on Sunday (and probably Oscar night, too). Who could win: George Miller ('Mad Max: Fury Road') This is where the director win is important. If Miller pulls off an upset, all bets are off on what wins Best Drama. Best Actor, Drama Kimberley French/20th Century Fox 'The Revenant.' Who will win: Leonardo DiCaprio ('The Revenant') It seems more and more like this is Leo's year. Given the countless stories about what he endured (willingly) to make his performance of a mountain man as realistic as possible, it's going to be a shock if he's not given the gold. Who could win: This is Leo's all the way. Best Actress, Drama A24 'Room.' Who will win: Brie Larson ('Room') There were many moving performances by women in 2015, but Larson's stands above them all. Her gripping performance as a captive woman who becomes a mother is one you won't forget. Who could win: Saoirse Ronan ('Brooklyn') Another powerful performance is the one Ronan gives as an Irish immigrant in 1950s Brooklyn. She could steal the win from Larson. Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Fox 'The Martian.' Who will win: Matt Damon ('The Martian') Though it's still very debatable that this movie should be in the comedy/musical category at all, Damon's performance, which has lots of dry humour in it, feels like a perfect fit. Who could win: Steve Carell ('The Big Short') Though the HFPA might go with a more established funnyman, and you can't argue, as Carell's performance is one of his best (though Damon's is probably more funny at the end of the day). Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Universal Pictures via YouTube 'Trainwreck.' Who will win: Amy Schumer ('Trainwreck') In the battle between best friends Schumer and Lawrence, Schumer is going to come out on top. Her streak is that hot. Who could win: Melissa McCarthy ('Spy') Don't be shocked if McCarthy pulls the upset, though. 'Spy' was a big hit in the international market, and she's another favourite of the voters. Best Supporting Actor 20th Century Fox 'Bridge of Spies.' Who will win: Mark Rylance ('Bridge of Spies') This is another one that seems to be a forgone conclusion. Rylance's performance as a Soviet spy has found universal acclaim. Who could win: Sylvester Stallone ('Creed') We might get a hint at Oscar night with this category as well. If Stallone takes the win, that might shift the momentum to Sly. Best Supporting Actress Bleecker Street 'Trumbo.' Who will win: Helen Mirren ('Trumbo') Mirren is always great, and it's no different here, where she plays legendary Hollywood columnist Hedda Hopper with wicked venom. In a competitive field, she'll win out. Who could win: Kate Winslet ('Steve Jobs') Anyone in this category could win, but Winslet's performance as Jobs' right-hand woman is a big reason why the movie works. Best Drama TV Series HBO 'Game of Thrones.' What will win: 'Game of Thrones' (HBO) Even after five seasons, 'Game of Thrones' remains enormously popular with audiences and critics. As it's been nominated three times already without a win, the HFPA may feel pressure to give the show its due. What could win: 'Mr. Robot' (USA Network) It's tough to get recognised in today's deep pool of programming, especially as a summer show. But 'Mr. Robot' told a pretty unique story that's tied to today's cyber crime/hacker headlines and did it well. Also, it falls into the HFPA's sweet spot for championing new shows ahead of the curve. Best Comedy TV Series Amazon 'Transparent.' What will win: 'Transparent' (Amazon) The series continues to deliver in its second season and is on trend with pop culture. It also has bragging rights with some of the strongest ensemble cast performances in TV. What could win: 'Veep' (HBO) The show shifted when Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character ascended to president, but the hilarity (and the struggle) was still real for Selena and her team. A multiple-Emmy darling, 'Veep' has only been nominated once for a Best Comedy Globe and didn't win. This could be its year. Best TV Movie/Limited Series FX 'Fargo.' What will win: 'Fargo' (FX) Although it won last year, 'Fargo' will get the prize again for living up to the quality of its first year and not falling apart in its sophomore year like, cough, 'True Detective.' What could win: 'American Crime' (ABC) ABC can pat itself on the back for investing in this miniseries from '12 Years a Slave' writer John Ridley. A timely plot and talented cast, including nominees Felicity Huffman and Regina King, may tip this category in its favour. Best Actor, Drama TV Series David Giesbrecht/USA Network 'Mr. Robot.' Who will win: Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot' (USA Network) Malek has captured the attention of critics for his take on the unreliable lead character. We can't be sure what's true or what's in Elliot's head, but it's a hell of a trip. And Malek made that work expertly. Who could win: Jon Hamm, 'Mad Men' (AMC) This is Hamm's last chance at a Golden Globe for 'Mad Men,' but the HFPA members aren't ones to operate on ceremony. Best Actress, Drama TV Series Fox 'Empire.' Who will win: Taraji P. Henson, 'Empire' (Fox) Henson makes it hard to ignore her in the role of music matriarch Cookie. The HFPA isn't hung up on awarding a campy performance as long as underneath there are layers of talent. Who could win: Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away with Murder' (ABC) Coming off an Emmy win actually hurts her here. The Globes don't like to be beaten to the punch by the more respected TV awards. That said, Davis delivers a strong performance on the ABC drama that's hard to deny. Best Actor, Comedy TV Series Amazon 'Transparent.' Who will win: Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent' (Amazon) Although he already won last year, Jeffrey Tambor's ageing dad-turned-trans woman character still delights viewers as she journeys blindly through the world of her new life. Who could win: Gael Garcia Bernal, 'Mozart in the Jungle' (Amazon)

Gael Garcia Bernal plays a genius symphony conductor with a deep desire for adventure and a huge fear of failure to the hilt. Plus, the HFPA loves to honour those with international appeal. Best Actress, Comedy TV Series Patrick Harbron/HBO 'Veep.' Who will win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep' (HBO) Instead of awarding 'Veep' for its excellence, the HFPA will probably honour its star. After all, the buck stops with her. Who could win: Lily Tomlin, 'Grace and Frankie' (Netflix) A double nominee for film 'Grandma' and her Netflix comedy, Tomlin may get handed the win here to make up for not giving her the film award. Best Actor, TV Miniseries/Limited Series BBC America Idris Elba, 'Luther.' Who will win: Idris Elba, 'Luther' (BBC America) Aside from the actor's global appeal, audiences have been salivating for two years for Idris Elba's return to the chilling detective role. You don't know what you have until it's gone, and a Globe will be the best show of our appreciation. Who could win: David Oyelowo, 'Nightingale' (HBO) Holding a movie up by himself, Oyelowo's performance as a man going through a breakdown over his lot in life manages to keep viewers mesmerised by the tortured portrayal. It's a feat that certainly deserves a win. Best Actress, TV Miniseries/Limited Series FX Kirsten Dunst, 'Fargo.' Who will win: Kirsten Dunst, 'Fargo' (FX) Kirsten Dunst literally transformed for the role, having gained weight to play Peggy, a sweet small-town hairdresser and wife with a dark side. It's a joy to watch her build on that other side through the season. Who could win: Queen Latifah, 'Bessie' (HBO) Queen Latifah lets it all hang out in this biopic about blues singer Bessie Smith. Absolutely dedicated to the role, Latifah lifts the room while on the stage and demolishes it during Bessie's tirades. ...And Ricky Gervais' hosting won't be too rough Getty He's not a nominee, but Ricky Gervais will be watched carefully Sunday night as he takes his fourth turn hosting the Golden Globes, for which he's apologised in advance. His stints have been known for their cruel jokes at Hollywood royalty's expense, but Gervais knows better than to bite the hand that has made him way more famous than any of his (usually poorly performing) movies. Expect one sharp jab that everyone can recognise is pretty true, but Gervais won't do anything too unseemly. This is an awards show, after all.

