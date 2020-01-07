Paris Hilton wore a daring sparkly gown that was almost entirely see-through at a Golden Globes after-party

- The 2020 Golden Globes red carpet was filled with fashionable celebrities, and the looks only got better as the stars arrived at the after-parties.
- Paris Hilton attended the 21st annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills, California, following the awards show on Sunday night.
- Hilton wore a daring, see-through gown with sparkles that spread out from the centre of the garment, which she paired with matching bejeweled gloves.
- Many stars opted for daring looks at the Golden Globe Awards, including Kerry Washington, who wore a blazer with nothing underneath.
Off-the-shoulder gowns and big sleeves were some of the biggest trends on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, but stars arrived at the after-parties in some more daring ensembles.
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton was among the most fashion-forward celebrities of the night when she attended the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The 38-year-old wore a long-sleeve gown that was almost entirely see-through, leaving little to the imagination.
The gown featured silver beaded stripes that spread out from the centre of the dress. The intricately-placed sparkles bunched on the back of the gown to mirror the front.
Hilton wore nude underwear beneath the dress, as well as nude pasties on her breasts for some coverage.
She also paired the gown with silver pointed-toe heels and transparent, rhinestone-covered gloves.
Hilton kept her hair in a simple side-sweep, letting the dress speak for itself. Diamond earrings and a silver purse completed the look.
The heiress was in good company when it came to daring ensembles at the 2020 Golden Globes celebrations.
Charlize Theron and Rooney Mara both walked the Golden Globes red carpet in gowns with transparent bodices, while Kerry Washington wore a blazer with nothing underneath it to the awards show.
