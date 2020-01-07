Paris Hilton wore a daring sparkly gown that was almost entirely see-through at a Golden Globes after-party

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images Paris Hilton’s gown was almost entirely transparent.

Off-the-shoulder gowns and big sleeves were some of the biggest trends on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, but stars arrived at the after-parties in some more daring ensembles.

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton was among the most fashion-forward celebrities of the night when she attended the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images Paris Hilton attends a Golden Globes after party.

The 38-year-old wore a long-sleeve gown that was almost entirely see-through, leaving little to the imagination.

The gown featured silver beaded stripes that spread out from the centre of the dress. The intricately-placed sparkles bunched on the back of the gown to mirror the front.

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images Paris Hilton’s gown was almost entirely transparent.

Hilton wore nude underwear beneath the dress, as well as nude pasties on her breasts for some coverage.

She also paired the gown with silver pointed-toe heels and transparent, rhinestone-covered gloves.

Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images Hilton accessorized her look with bejeweled gloves and a silver purse.

Hilton kept her hair in a simple side-sweep, letting the dress speak for itself. Diamond earrings and a silver purse completed the look.

The heiress was in good company when it came to daring ensembles at the 2020 Golden Globes celebrations.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Kerry Washington rocked the no-shirt trend on the red carpet.

Charlize Theron and Rooney Mara both walked the Golden Globes red carpet in gowns with transparent bodices, while Kerry Washington wore a blazer with nothing underneath it to the awards show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.