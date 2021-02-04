Here are all of the Golden Globes 2021 nominees

Phil Bray/Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy on ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced on Wednesday.

Among the nominees are “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The show airs live on NBC on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by T ina Fey and Amy Poehler.

and Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix leads the nominations with 20 total, for films and TV series like “The Crown,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Oscar-winning actress Regina King earned a nomination for directing “One Night in Miami” while late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman received a nod for his role as Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“The Crown” leads the TV nominations with six total and David Fincher’s “Mank” has the most film nods with six total.

This year’s awards show also made history with three women (King, Emerald Fennell, and ChloÃ© Zhao) landing nominations for best director.

The 78th Golden Globes airs live on NBC on Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by award-winning actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Best motion picture — drama

Focus Features Carey Mulligan in ‘Promising Young Woman.’

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama

Netflix Vanessa Kirby in ‘Pieces of a Woman.’

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama

Netflix Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Amazon Studios Sasha Baron Cohen in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Amazon Studios Maria Bakalova in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Amazon Studios Sasha Baron Cohen in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best motion picture — animated

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Soul’ was directed by Pete Doctor and co-directed by Kemp Powers.

‘The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best motion picture — foreign language

A24 Alan S. Kim in ‘Minari.’

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sony Pictures Classics Olivia Colman in ‘The Father.’

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Amazon Studios Leslie Odom Jr. in ‘One Night in Miami.’

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best director — motion picture

Patti Perret/Amazon Studios Regina King directed ‘One Night in Miami.’

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best screenplay — motion picture

Netflix Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay for ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best original score — motion picture

Disney/Pixar Jamie Foxx voiced Joe in ‘Soul.’

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best original song — motion picture

Amazon Studios Leslie Odom Jr. plays Sam Cooke in ‘One Night in Miami.’

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Si (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”

“Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

Best TV series — drama

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’ is a Disney Plus series.

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II on ‘The Crown.’

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama

AMC Bob Odenkirk on ‘Better Call Saul.’

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best TV series — musical or comedy

Pop ‘Schitt’s Creek’ ran for six seasons.

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

ITV Studios Global Entertainment/Debmar-Mercury/Lionsgate Television Catherine O’Hara on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor in a TV series — musical or comedy

Apple TV Plus Jason Sudeikis on ‘Ted Lasso.’

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for TV

Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy stars on ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best performance by an actress — limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for TV

Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy on ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best performance by an actor — limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV

HBO Mark Ruffalo portrays twin brothers on ‘I Know This Much Is True.’

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honour”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best supporting actress — TV

Des Willie/Netflix Helena Bonham Carter on ‘The Crown.’

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best supporting actor — TV

Pop TV Dan Levy on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

