Here are all of the Golden Globes 2021 nominees

- The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced on Wednesday.
- Among the nominees are “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
- The show airs live on NBC on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced on Wednesday morning.
Netflix leads the nominations with 20 total, for films and TV series like “The Crown,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Oscar-winning actress Regina King earned a nomination for directing “One Night in Miami” while late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman received a nod for his role as Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
“The Crown” leads the TV nominations with six total and David Fincher’s “Mank” has the most film nods with six total.
This year’s awards show also made history with three women (King, Emerald Fennell, and ChloÃ© Zhao) landing nominations for best director.
The 78th Golden Globes airs live on NBC on Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by award-winning actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees.
Best motion picture — drama
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
“Hamilton”
“Music”
“Palm Springs”
“The Prom”
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
James Corden, “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
Best motion picture — animated
‘The Croods: A New Age”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Soul”
“Wolfwalkers”
Best motion picture — foreign language
“Another Round”
“La Llorona”
“The Life Ahead”
“Minari”
“Two of Us”
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Best director — motion picture
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best screenplay — motion picture
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Jack Fincher, “Mank”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Florian Zeller, “The Father”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best original score — motion picture
Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”
James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Best original song — motion picture
“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Io Si (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”
“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”
“Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
Best TV series — drama
“The Crown”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Ratched”
Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Al Pacino, “Hunters”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Best TV series — musical or comedy
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Ted Lasso”
Best actress in a TV series — musical or comedy
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best actor in a TV series — musical or comedy
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for TV
“Normal People”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“Small Axe”
“The Undoing”
“Unorthodox”
Best performance by an actress — limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for TV
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best performance by an actor — limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV
Bryan Cranston, “Your Honour”
Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Best supporting actress — TV
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”
Best supporting actor — TV
John Boyega, “Small Axe”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.