Snoop Dogg mispronounced Ben Affleck’s name while presenting the 2022 Golden Globes nominees: ‘Sorry about that, Ben’

Snoop Dogg was the presenter at the 2022 Golden Globes nominations on Monday. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

Snoop Dogg was a surprise presenter of the Golden Globes nominations on Monday.

He mispronounced Ben Affleck’s name.

Affleck is nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in “The Tender Bar.”

Early Monday morning, the 2022 Golden Globe nominations were presented at the Beverly Hilton in California, and to the surprise of everyone, rapper Snoop Dogg came out to announce the nominees.

Sporting a red cap that had the words “Murder Was the Case” on it, referencing his hit 1993 song, Snoop rattled off the nominees for each category, but he got stuck on one name.

While presenting the best supporting actor in a motion picture category, he messed up Ben Affleck’s name.

He first said “Ben Effla” but quickly correcting himself and said Affleck’s name correctly.

“My fault,” he said to those inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom watching the presentation, followed by a laugh.

“Sorry about that, Ben,” he said.

Then once more he said Affleck’s name correctly.

Affleck is nominated in the category for his performance in “The Tender Bar,” George Clooney’s latest directing effort, in which Affleck plays the uncle of a young boy looking for guidance.

The Golden Globes are trying to rebound following a Los Angeles Times’ investigation revealed questionable journalistic ethics, zero Black members, and allegations of financial misconduct inside the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which puts on the Globes.

It led to NBC canceling the 2022 Golden Globes telecast. It’s unclear yet how this year’s show will be aired, if at all.

Despite the general perception that the HFPA would be cast out from this year’s award season, Insider has reported that some studios have quietly continued to provide screener links, DVDs, and event invitations to HFPA-member reporters.