Here Are The Odds On Sunday's Golden Globe Movie Nominations

Sundance Institute ‘Boyhood’ is a top pick for Best Film (Drama).

The 72nd Golden Globes will air this Sunday.

Top contenders include “Boyhood” and “Birdman,” which lead the way with the most nominations.

You might want to place your bets on those films, but if you aren’t completely sold, Gold Derby has compiled the odds on which films will win — and which won’t — during Sunday’s ceremony.

The numbers below should help you out.

Best Film (Drama)



“Boyhood” 1/10

“Selma” 14/1

“The Imitation Game” 50/1

“The Theory Of Everything” 100/1

“Foxcatcher” 100/1

Best Actor In A Film (Drama)

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory Of Everything” 1/4

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game” 15/2

David Oyelowo, “Selma,” 14/1

Steve Carrell, “Foxcatcher,” 100/1

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler,” 100/1

Best Actress In A Film (Drama)

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice” 1/4

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild” 8/1

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake,” 14/1

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” 50/1

Felicity Jones “The Theory Of Everything,” 100/1

Best Film (Musical/Comedy)

“Birdman” 1/5

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” 14/1

“Into The Woods” 14/1

“Pride” 100/1

“St. Vincent” 100/1

Best Actor In A Film (Musical/Comedy)

Michael Keaton, “Birdman” 1/10

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” 50/1

Bill Murray, “St. Vincent” 50/1

Christoph Waltz, “Big Eyes” 100/1

Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice” 100/1

Best Actress In A Film (Musical/Comedy)

Emily Blunt, “Into The Woods” 4/9

Amy Adams, “Big Eyes” 5/1

Julianne Moore, “Maps To The Stars” 8/1

Helen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey” 100/1

Quvenzhane Wallis, “Annie” 100/1

Best Supporting Actor In A Film

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” 1/5

Edward Norton, “Birdman” 13/2

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood” 50/1

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher” 100/1

Robert Duvall, “The Judge” 100/1

Best Supporting Actress In A Film

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” 1/5

Emma Stone, “Birdman” 15/2

Meryl Streep, “Into The Woods” 50/1

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” 100/1

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game,” 100/1

See Gold Derby’s full list here.

