8 of the biggest Golden Globes movie snubs this year

Netflix Zendaya in ‘Malcolm & Marie.’

There were some great performances of the last year that didn’t get Golden Globes love.

Zendaya was snubbed for her role in Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie.”

Delroy Lindo should have also received a nod for Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

Delroy Lindo in “Da 5 Bloods” didn’t get a best actor nomination.

Netflix ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

Seeing Lindo shut out of the Golden Globes really stings.

His performance as Paul – a Vietnam vet who heads back to Vietnam with members of his old platoon to reclaim the gold they stashed during the war while also suffering with the guilt of his past actions – is one of the best of the year.

The Globes are known for its surprising nominations and snubs, but this is certainly one of their all-time blunders.



‘Da 5 Bloods’ director Spike Lee says he didn’t know Chadwick Boseman was sick while filming: ‘It was 100 degrees every day’



Zendaya in “Malcolm & Marie” didn’t getting a best actress nomination.

Netflix ‘Malcolm & Marie.’

The best actress category was certainly a competitive one, but we still feel Zendaya should have had her name called.

Perhaps this is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who organise the Globes, thinking the 24-year-old is still just a TV star.

They would be wrong in that assumption.

Zendaya commands the screen in this performance as a women who feel marginalised by her boyfriend director.

“One Night In Miami” didn’t earn a best picture, drama nomination.

Patti Pettet/Amazon Studios ‘One Night in Miami.’

Regina King’s big screen adaptation of Kemp Power’s powerful stage play that chronicles the fictitious meeting of Civil Right titans Cassius Clay later known as Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room is one of the most memorable movies of 2020.

And the fact that the HFPA couldn’t see that is an embarrassment.

Thankfully, King received a best director nomination, but how that love doesn’t translate into the movie itself not getting a nod is a head scratcher.

By the way, all the other nominees in the best director category saw their movies receive best picture nominations.

Ellen Burstyn in “Pieces of a Woman” didn’t score a best supporting actress nomination.

Netflix ‘Pieces of a Woman.’

Everyone is giving attention to Vanessa Kirby for her powerful performance in “Pieces of a Woman,” and it’s very deserving. Still, Kirby’s acting is elevated by Burstyn, who plays the vicious mother of Kirby’s character.

At 88, Burstyn delivers a performance that few would be able to pull off. Hopefully the Oscars will give the recognition the Globes ignored.

Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal” didn’t score a best supporting actor nomination.

Amazon Studios ‘Sound of Metal.’

Supporting actor was another very competitive category, and everyone nominated is very deserving of it. But it would have been great to see Raci in it.

The veteran character actor in the role of Joe, the deaf mentor of the movie’s main character, Ruben (Riz Ahmed), is a special one.

“On the Rocks” didn’t get a best picture, musical or comedy nomination.

Apple TV Plus ‘On the Rocks.’

This film was considered a lock for the best musical or comedy category.

Think about it: Sofia Coppola directing with Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in the leads. It had all the making for at least a nomination.

But that’s why the Globes are so fun or frustrating, depending on how you see it. Out of nowhere, the Sia-led movie “Music” got the nomination.

Whoever had that prediction down, we applaud you.

LaKeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah” didn’t nab a best actor nomination.

Warner Bros. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

Though Stanfield not getting a nomination does not have us as angry as the Lindo snub, it’s still pretty awful.

Stanfield is by far one of the best actors of his age in Hollywood today, and his performance as FBI informant William O’Neal shows that to be true.

How the HFPA didn’t see that also is beyond us.

“News of the World” didn’t earn a best picture, drama nomination.

Universal Pictures/Netflix ‘News of the World.’

The combination of Tom Hanks and director Paul Greengrass couldn’t get this movie into the best drama category and it’s quite a surprise.

This is usually the kind of movie the HFPA goes crazy over.

Our only guess is they were still fluttery over Sia’s “Music” to give this one it’s full due – or too busy snubbing “One Night in Miami.”

