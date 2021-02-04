Golden Globes nominations: 3 women were nominated for best director in the same year for the first time ever

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/George Pimentel/Getty Images/Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Regina King, Emerald Fennell, and Chloé Zhao. Three women were nominated for best director in the same year at the Golden Globes for the first time ever.

Three women were nominated for best director at the Golden Globes in the same year for the first time.

Regina King, Emerald Fennell, and Chloé Zhao were all nominated for best director.

Their movies “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Nomadland” earned multiple nods.

Regina King, Emerald Fennell, and ChloÃ© Zhao on Wednesday were nominated for best director at this year’s Golden Globes â€” the first time ever that three women have been nominated in this category in the same year.

King was nominated for “One Night in Miami,” Fennell for “Promising Young Woman,” and Zhao for “Nomadland.”

The last time a woman was nominated for best director was in 2014, when Ava DuVernay was nominated for “Selma.”

These nominations are the eighth, ninth, and 10th nominations for best director that have gone to women. Along with DuVernay, Barbra Streisand and Kathryn Bigelow were nominated twice each, while Jane Campion and Sofia Coppola were also nominated.



Only one woman has won best director at the Golden Globes: Streisand in 1983 for “Yentl.”

King’s nomination is the sixth for a Black director. Spike Lee was nominated twice, while Steve McQueen, Barry Jenkins, and DuVernay were nominated once each. King is the second Black woman to be nominated for best director at the Globes.

Zhao’s nomination is the seventh for an Asian director. Bong Joon-ho and Shekhar Kapur were both nominated once, while Ang Lee has earned four nominations. Zhao is the first Asian woman to be nominated for the award.



All three directors’ movies earned multiple nominations. King’s “One Night in Miami” was nominated for best original song and best supporting actor (for Leslie Odom Jr.) but missed out on a best-picture nomination.

Zhao’s “Nomadland” also earned nominations for best actress (Frances McDormand), best screenplay, and best picture drama.

Fennell’s “Promising Young Women” earned the same set of nominations as “Nomadland,” with Carey Mulligan nominated for best actress.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on NBC on Sunday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



