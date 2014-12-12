'Birdman' And 'Boyhood' Lead List Of 2015 Golden Globes Nominations

The 2015 Golden Globes nominations were announced Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Kate Beckinsale, Jeremy Piven, Peter Krause, and Paula Patton announced the 25 categories.
The 72nd Golden Globes will take place Jan. 11 2015 on NBC.
Here’s the full list of nominees. We’ll continue to update this post.
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
Clive Owen, The Knick
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
James Spader, The Blacklist
Dominic West, The Affair
Best TV Series, Drama
The Affair
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
House of Cards
Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Ricky Gervais, “Derek”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Best Comedy
Girls
Jane the Virgin
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Colin Hanks, Fargo
Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie
Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”
Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story”
Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”
Allison Janney, “Mum”
Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”
Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Martin Freeman, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, True Detective
Matthew Mcconaughey, True Detective
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo
Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story
Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge
Frances O’Connor, The Missing
Allison Tolman, Fargo
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, Cake
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon, Wild
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Boyhood
Foxcatcher
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Emma Stone, Birdman
Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Robert Duvall, The Judge
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Edward Norton, Birdman
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
J.K, Simmons, Whiplash
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Bill Murray, St. Vincent
Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice
Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes
Animated Animated Movie
Big Hero 6
The Book of Life
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Lego Movie
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Into the Woods
Pride
St. Vincent
Best screenplay, Motion Picture
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro González Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr., “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”
Best Original Song
“Big Eyes,” Big Eyes, Lana Del Rey
“Glory,” Selma, John Legend and Common
“Mercy Is,” Noah, Patty Smith and Lenny K
“Opportunity,” Annie
“Yellow Flicker Beat,” The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I, Lorde
Best Foreign film
Force Majeure (Sweden)
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (France)
Ida (Poland)
Leviathan (Russia)
Tangerines (Estonia)
