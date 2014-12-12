'Birdman' And 'Boyhood' Lead List Of 2015 Golden Globes Nominations

The 2015 Golden Globes nominations were announced Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Kate Beckinsale, Jeremy Piven, Peter Krause, and Paula Patton announced the 25 categories.

The 72nd Golden Globes will take place Jan. 11 2015 on NBC.

Here’s the full list of nominees. We’ll continue to update this post.

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

Clive Owen, The Knick

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

James Spader, The Blacklist

Dominic West, The Affair

Best TV Series, Drama

The Affair

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Ricky Gervais, “Derek”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Comedy

Girls

Jane the Virgin

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Colin Hanks, Fargo

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Allison Janney, “Mum”

Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”

Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Martin Freeman, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, True Detective

Matthew Mcconaughey, True Detective

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart

Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo

Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge

Frances O’Connor, The Missing

Allison Tolman, Fargo

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, Cake

Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything

Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon, Wild

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Emma Stone, Birdman

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Robert Duvall, The Judge

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

Edward Norton, Birdman

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher

J.K, Simmons, Whiplash

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Michael Keaton, Birdman

Bill Murray, St. Vincent

Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice

Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes

Animated Animated Movie

Big Hero 6

The Book of Life

The Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Lego Movie

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Birdman

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Into the Woods

Pride

St. Vincent

Best screenplay, Motion Picture

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro González Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr., “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Best Original Song

“Big Eyes,” Big Eyes, Lana Del Rey

“Glory,” Selma, John Legend and Common

“Mercy Is,” Noah, Patty Smith and Lenny K

“Opportunity,” Annie

“Yellow Flicker Beat,” The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I, Lorde

Best Foreign film

Force Majeure (Sweden)

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (France)

Ida (Poland)

Leviathan (Russia)

Tangerines (Estonia)

