All The Golden Globes Nominees

The 2015 Golden Globes nominations take place Sunday night at 8pm on NBC.

“Birdman” and “Boyhood” lead the nominees for the night.

Here’s the list of top nominees to take home an award.

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, Cake
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon, Wild

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

David Oyelowo, Selma

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Emma Stone, Birdman

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Robert Duvall, The Judge

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

Edward Norton, Birdman

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher

J.K, Simmons, Whiplash

Best Director

Ava DuVernay, Selma

Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel 

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, Birdman

David Fincher, Gone Girl

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro González Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr., “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical        
Birdman        
The Grand Budapest Hotel        
Into the Woods        
Pride         
St. Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Bill Murray, St. Vincent
Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice
Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes

 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars

Amy Adams, Big Eyes

Emily Blunt, Into the Woods

Helen Mirren, The Hundred Foot Journey

Quvenzhané Wallis, Annie

Best TV Series, Drama 
The Affair
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
House of Cards

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
Clive Owen, The Knick
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan 
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
James Spader, The Blacklist
Dominic West, The Affair

Best Comedy
Girls
Jane the Virgin
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent

Best Actress in TV Series, Comedy
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”

 

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Ricky Gervais, “Derek”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best TV Movie or Mini-Series

Olive Kitteridge

Fargo

The Missing

True Detective

The Normal Heart

Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Colin Hanks, Fargo

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie
Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”
Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story”
Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”
Allison Janney, “Mum”
Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”

Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie
Martin Freeman, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, True Detective
Matthew Mcconaughey, True Detective
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo

Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman 

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story 

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge 

Frances O’Connor, The Missing 

Allison Tolman, Fargo 

Animated Animated Movie 
Big Hero 6
The Book of Life
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Lego Movie

Best Foreign film
Force Majeure (Sweden)
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (France)
Ida (Poland)
Leviathan (Russia)
Tangerines (Estonia)

Best Original Song 

“Big Eyes,” Big Eyes, Lana Del Rey

“Glory,” Selma, John Legend and Common

“Mercy Is,” Noah, Patty Smith and Lenny K

“Opportunity,” Annie

“Yellow Flicker Beat,” The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I, Lorde

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game

Johann Johannson, The Theory of Everything

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Gone Girl

Antonio Sanchez, Birdman

Hans Zimmer, Interstellar

