'Breaking Bad' And 'American Hustle' Lead Golden Globes Nominations -- See The Complete List

Zoe Saldana, Aziz Ansari, and Olivia Wilde announced the 2014 Golden Globe nominations this morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honour work in both film and television.

“Breaking Bad” and HBO movie “Behind the Candelabra” earned multiple nominations on the TV side, while “American Hustle” and “12 Years A Slave” lead the film nods.

The Golden Globes will air live on Jan.12 with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning as hosts.

See a full list of nominations below (via THR):

Best motion picture, drama

12 Years a Slave

Captain Phillips

Gravity

Philomena

Rush

Best Actor in a motion picture, drama

Chiwetel Ejiofor,,12 years a Slave

Idris elba, Mandela

Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips

Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

Robert Redford, All is Lost

Best Actress in a motion picture, drama

Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

Sandra Bullock, Gravity

Judi Dench, Philomena

Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks

Kate Winslet, Labour Day

Best Director — motion picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity

Paul Greengrass, Captain Phillips

Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave

Alexander Payne, Nebraska

David O. Russell, American Hustle

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

American Hustle

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

Wolf of Wall Street

Best Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Amy Adams, American Hustle

Julie Delphy, Before Midnight

Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Enough Said

Meryl Streep, August Osage County

Best Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Christian Bale, American Hustle

Bruce Dern, Nebraska

Leonardo Dicaprio, Wolf of Wall Street

Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis

Joaquin Phoenix, Her

Best Animated Feature film

The Croods

Despicable Me 2

Frozen

Best Foreign Language Film

Blue Is The Warmest Colour (France)

The Great Beauty (Italy)

The Hunt (Denmark)

The Past (Iran)

The Wind Rises (Japan)

Best Actor in a TV series, drama

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

James Spader, The Blacklist

Best Actor in a mini-series or TV movie

Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra

Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge

Idris Elba, luther

Al Pacino, Phil Spector

Best TV series, drama

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Masters of Sex

Best supporting Actress in a motion picture

Sally Hawkins, Blue Jasmine

Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle

Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave

Julia Roberts, August Osage County

June Squibb, Nebraska

Best Actress in a TV series, drama

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Taylor Schilling, Orange is the New Black

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best TV Series, Comedy

The Big Bang Theory

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Girls

Modern Family

Parks and Recreation

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

American Horror Story: Coven

Behind the Candelabra

Dancing on the Edge

Top of the Lake

White Queen

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Atlas,” The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

“Let It Go,” Frozen

“Ordinary Love,” Mandella

“Please Mr. Kennedy,” Inside Llewyn Davis

Sweeter Than Fiction/One Chance – Taylor Swift

Best Actor, TV Series Comedy

Jason Bateman, Arrested

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Michael J. Fox, The Michael J. Fox SHow

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Zooey Deschanel, New Girl

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Lena Dunham, Girls

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

All Is Lost

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Gravity

The Book Thief

12 Years a Slave

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Spike Jonze, Her

Bob Nelson, Nebraska

Jeff Pope Steve Philomena

John Ridley, 12 Years a Slave

David O. Russell and Eric Singer Warren, American Hustle

Best Supporting Actress in a series, mini-series, or TV movie

Jacqueline Bisset, Dancing on the Edge

Janet McTeer, The White Queen

Hayden Panattiere , Nashville

Monica Potter, Parenthood

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Best Supporting Actor in a series, mini-series or TV movie

Josh Charles, The Good Wife

Rob Lowe, Behind the Candelabra

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Corey Stoll, House of Cards

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

