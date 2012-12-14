Rachel Weisz Knocks Jennifer Lawrence Out Of A Best Actress Nod — Here Are The Golden Globes Nominations

Rachel Weisz gets a Best Actress nod while Jennifer Lawrence has to settle for a nomination in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy category.

The nominees for the 70th annual Golden Globes Awards have been announced! Unlike yesterday’s SAG nominations, “Life of Pi,” “Django Unchained,” and “Zero Dark 30” received a little love with both receiving Best Picture nods.



“Moonrise Kingdom” was also acknowledged – though in the Best Picture, Musical, or Comedy Category along with “Les Misérables.”

While Jennifer Lawrence received a nod for the SAG equivalent of Best Actress in a Leading Role, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress was instead recognised in the Best Actress in a Musical, or Comedy category – which only makes sense.

In her place, came a nod for Rachel Weisz in “The Deep Blue Sea.”

And, it’s evident that Disney almost certainly has the best animation award in the bag – three of the five nominated are from the Mouse House. What may be the big surprise there is that the very popular “Wreck-It Ralph” actually has a chance at beating Pixar’s latest film “Brave.”

Big surprises included:

Keira Knightley’s “Anna Karenina” receiving a single nomination, but not for its acting.

“30 Rock” getting a snub for Best Television Comedy.

“The Newsroom” knocking “Mad Men” from the Best Television Drama category.

You can check out the full list here.

Best Picture, Drama:

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Zero Dark 30”

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy:

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Misérables”

“Moonrise Kindgom”

“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Director:

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark 30”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Best Actress, Drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark 30”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

Best Actor, Drama:

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy:

Jack Black, “Bernie”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Misérables “

Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy:

Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Judi Dench, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Maggie Smith, “Quartet”

Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables “

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Best Supporting Actor:

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Best Screenplay:

Mark Boal, “Zero Dark 30”

Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”

David O’Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Chris Terrio, “Argo”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Amour”

“A Royal Affair”

“The Intouchables”

“Kon-Tiki”

“Rust and Bone”

Best Animated Feature:

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Brave”

“Frankenweenie”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Best Television Comedy or Musical:

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Episodes”

“Girls”

“Modern Family”

“Smash”

Best Television Drama:

“Breaking Bad”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“The Newsroom”

Best Actress, Television Drama:

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Best Actor, Television Drama:

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best Miniseries or Television Movie:

“Game Change”

“The Girl”

“Hatfields & McCoys”

“The Hour”

“Political Animals”

