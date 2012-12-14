Rachel Weisz Knocks Jennifer Lawrence Out Of A Best Actress Nod — Here Are The Golden Globes Nominations

Photo: AP
The nominees for the 70th annual Golden Globes Awards have been announced! Unlike yesterday’s SAG nominations, “Life of Pi,” “Django Unchained,” and “Zero Dark 30” received a little love with both receiving Best Picture nods.
“Moonrise Kingdom” was also acknowledged – though in the Best Picture, Musical, or Comedy Category along with “Les Misérables.”
While Jennifer Lawrence received a nod for the SAG equivalent of Best Actress in a Leading Role, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress was instead recognised in the Best Actress in a Musical, or Comedy category – which only makes sense.
In her place, came a nod for Rachel Weisz in “The Deep Blue Sea.”
And, it’s evident that Disney almost certainly has the best animation award in the bag – three of the five nominated are from the Mouse House. What may be the big surprise there is that the very popular “Wreck-It Ralph” actually has a chance at beating Pixar’s latest film “Brave.”
Big surprises included:
- Keira Knightley’s “Anna Karenina” receiving a single nomination, but not for its acting.
- “30 Rock” getting a snub for Best Television Comedy.
- “The Newsroom” knocking “Mad Men” from the Best Television Drama category.
You can check out the full list here.
Best Picture, Drama:
“Argo”
“Django Unchained”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Zero Dark 30”
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy:
“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
“Les Misérables”
“Moonrise Kindgom”
“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
Best Director:
Ben Affleck, “Argo”
Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark 30”
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”
Best Actress, Drama:
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark 30”
Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”
Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”
Best Actor, Drama:
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”
John Hawkes, “The Sessions”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy:
Jack Black, “Bernie”
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Misérables “
Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy:
Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Judi Dench, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Maggie Smith, “Quartet”
Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables “
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”
Best Supporting Actor:
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Best Screenplay:
Mark Boal, “Zero Dark 30”
Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”
David O’Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”
Chris Terrio, “Argo”
Best Foreign Language Film:
“Amour”
“A Royal Affair”
“The Intouchables”
“Kon-Tiki”
“Rust and Bone”
Best Animated Feature:
“Rise of the Guardians”
“Brave”
“Frankenweenie”
“Hotel Transylvania”
“Wreck-It Ralph”
Best Television Comedy or Musical:
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Episodes”
“Girls”
“Modern Family”
“Smash”
Best Television Drama:
“Breaking Bad”
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Downton Abbey”
“Homeland”
“The Newsroom”
Best Actress, Television Drama:
Connie Britton, “Nashville”
Glenn Close, “Damages”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Best Actor, Television Drama:
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Best Miniseries or Television Movie:
“Game Change”
“The Girl”
“Hatfields & McCoys”
“The Hour”
“Political Animals”
