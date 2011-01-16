12 Reasons The Golden Globes Will Be More Exciting This Year Than It Has In Decades (We Promise)

Hide your wife, hide your kids! Because tonight, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to bring the heat to the Golden Globes red carpet.

Pitt is nominated for his leading role in the drama, “Moneyball,” and Jolie’s directorial debut, “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” garnered a “Best Foreign Language Film” nom.

But as Pitt roots for his babymama, the actor finds himself in a bit of a personal conundrum as he is nominated against best bud George Clooney in the “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama” category.

And this isn’t the only Golden Globes drama that will play out throughout the evening. Check out our list of shocking, odd, and outright ridiculous Globes tidbits that will be more interesting than the show itself, in no particular order, below.



George Clooney up against his BFF Brad The actor is also competing against himself. 'The Descendants' and 'The Ides of March' face off against each other for 'Best Motion Picture-Drama.' Clooney also got a directing nod for 'Ides.' Watching him work the event circuit with Stacey Keibler? Icing on the cake. Ricky Gervais returns as host for a second, breath-holding year. Which celebs will the Brit comedian pick on? Hopefully, everyone. Not the sexiest man alive, really? After losing out to Bradley Cooper for People Magazine's 2011 'Sexiest Man Alive' and then coming up dry for a Screen Actor's Guild Awards nom, Ryan Gosling pulled in not one, but two, noms for his leading roles in 'Drive' and 'The Ides of March.' Come on Gosling, work that carpet and show us why next year you deserve People's top honour. Madonna. Is. Back. Well, kinda. The diva-directed 'W.E.' picked up a pair of noms for 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Original Song.' No matter how hard she tries, it looks like this material mum will always be acknowledged for her chops in music, not film. But the real question is, will Madge bring her 24-year-old boyfriend, Brahim Zaibat, as her date to the awards show or our favourite lil' fashionista, Lourdes? The Deschanel channel Zooey Deschanel's comedy TV series 'New Girl' is finally getting the attention it deserves! Deschanel pulled in a 'Best Actress' nod while the show itself, in its debut season, is already up against such heavyweights as 'Glee' and 'Modern Family.' SNL rules! Current and former SNL'ers Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Kristen Wiig are all nominated and we're hoping this lends itself to some wittier winners' speeches. Besties Fey and Poehler are going head-to-head in the 'Best Comedy TV Series' category -- but will these comedy vets trump Zooey Deschanel's 'New Girl'? Emma Stone, zero? 'The Help' received the second-highest amount of nominations, but the film's star, Emma Stone, comes in with a whopping total of zero. Will the actress still attend the show? And will she bring her sexy 'Spiderman' co-star and real-life BF, Andrew Garfield? Silent but golden 'The Artist' tops the awards with with six nominations, but will America be OK if a silent, black-and-white film they haven't seen sweeps the show? Ellis v. Brooks Albert Brooks was nominated for 'Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture' for 'Drive,' and somewhere, Bret Easton Ellis -- who has tweeted his displeasure at Brooks' casting -- is pissed. We can't wait to see the opinionated writer's Twitter reactions to the Globe's nominees and winners. Stay tuned. Jonah Hill -- what the what! This bro-flick sidekick, formerly chubby funny man really overcame all odds and is thriving in his new role as dramatic actor. The actor is having the best week ever after receiving both SAG and Golden Globes nominations for his supporting role alongside Brad Pitt in 'Moneyball. Will Rooney Mara kick some old broads' asses? The 'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' tough girl is up against some of Hollywood's most beloved, veteran actresses such as Meryl Streep, Glenn Close and Tilda Swinton in the 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.' While Streep can do no wrong, we all know how much Hollywood critics love a good, dramatic, emo make-under of an 'it-girl' PYT. You can always count on Alec Baldwin to give a good, controversial acceptance speech. Fingers crossed he wins 'Best Actor for a Television Comedy Series' -- so we get a hilariously inappropriate acceptance speech. Now brush up on the films lighting up awards season. BI's guide to winter film >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.