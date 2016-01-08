The Golden Globes are way more fun than the Oscars

Between the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the Oscars are more prestigious. But that’s why the Golden Globes are so fun: no one takes it too seriously.

The Globes are awarded by a shadowy group of foreign journalists who’ll nominate random movies if they have a starry cast — and those stars have fun. Oscar speeches might be moving, but they’re often a slog. While the jokes at the Oscars are square or just uncomfortable, everyone at the Globes has a blast.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

