Michael Keaton Wins Best Actor In A Comedy For 'Birdman'

Michael Keaton did it!

The 63-year-old actor just won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy) for his performance in “Birdman.”

Keaton beat out Bill Murray (“St. Vincent”), Ralph Fiennes (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”), Christoph Waltz (“Big Eyes”), and Joaquin Phoenix (“Inherent Vice”)

This is Keaton’s first Golden Globe Award, although he was nominated in 2003 for his performance in the television event, “Live From Baghdad.”

Keaton has also received a BAFTA nomination for this performance. He has taken home several awards for this performance, including The Chicago Film Critics’ Award, The Boston Society of Film Critics’ Award, and The Dallas-Fort Worth Critics’ Association Award.

