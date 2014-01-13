Leonardo DiCaprio Wins Best Actor For 'The Wolf Of Wolf Street' In A Comedy/Musical

He did it!

Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for “The Wolf of Wall Street” at the 71st Golden Globes.

This is DiCaprio’s 10th Golden Globes nomination and second win.

He previously won Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama in 2005 for “The Aviator,” a film DiCaprio also worked on with Martin Scorsese.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” has made $US97 million at theatres worldwide.

