Jennifer Lawrence Creeps Up On Taylor Swift During Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kirsten Acuna

Jennifer Lawrence is the master of the red carpet.

So we’re not surprised when she crept up on Taylor Swift at the 71st Golden Globe Awards red carpet while being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest.

Jennifer lawrence taylor swift golden globes@twitney / Twitter

She didn’t scare the singer, though.

After the two met on the red carpet, Lawrence jokingly admitted she considered pushing Swift down the stairs.

Swift’s reaction?

“You should have. People love that.”

You can watch the video here.

Ryan Seacrest has since called this the most important photo of the Golden Globes red carpet:

Jennifer lawrence golden globes@RyanSeacrest / Instagram

