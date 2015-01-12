Jeffrey Tambor Thanks Trangender Community For 'Transparent' Golden Globe

Amazon/’Transparent’ Jeffrey Tambor in ‘Transparent.’

Amazon just won its second Golden Globe for critically-acclaimed dark comedy “Transparent.”

Star Jeffrey Tambor accepted the award for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy in which he plays a transgender man who transitions into a woman.

Tambor’s acceptance speech was an emotional one both thanking and dedicated to the transgender community.

“Oh this is big. This is much bigger than me,” said Tambor.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for putting us on the map and making people aware of our story. Jill Soloway, you have changed my life — for the better by the way,” continued Tambor. “And, thank you for the gift and thank you for the responsibility of Maura Pfefferman from the Pacific Palisades. Thank you magnificent, stellar, innovative cast. You led me all the way. You told me all the way. You inspired me all the way.”

Tambor continued to thank Amazon before dedicating his win to the transgender community.

“To Amazon, my new best friend, to Joe Lewis, my new best friend, to my wife Kasia Tambor, if it weren’t for you, honey, I wouldn’t be standing up here, tonight. Check that. I would not be standing,” said Tambor. “And, finally, if I may, I would like to dedicate my performance and this award to the transgender community. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you … for your courage. Thank you for you inspiration. Thank you for your patience, and thank you for letting us be a part of the change. Thanks.”

