Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were the best-dressed couple at the Golden Globes in coordinating green outfits

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attended the 2020 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.

The couple looked fabulous on the red carpet in coordinating outfits.

Bonet wore a couture Fendi gown with flowers on the front, while Momoa donned a dark-green Tom Ford jacket and black Valentino pants.

This was the “Aquaman” star’s first time attending the awards show, and he got to present alongside his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are known for making fashion statements on the red carpet, and the 2020 Golden Globes were no exception.

Momoa and Bonet were one of the best-dressed celebrity couples to walk the carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night. Bonet wore a couture Fendi gown, while Momoa stunned in a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and black Valentino pants.

The “Aquaman” star’s stylist, Jeanne Yang, added a $US250,000 emerald and diamond Cartier pin to Momoa’s suit jacket. He showed off the pin, along with a Cartier watch that he was also borrowing for the occasion, on his Instagram Stories as he was getting ready for the awards show.

“We’re borrowing this too because there’s no way I can afford that,” he said in a video shared on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jason Momoa wore a $US250,000 emerald Cartier pin to the 2020 Golden Globes.

Momoa accessorized the Cartier pin and watch with a skull ring from Leroys Wooden Tattoos, and a green necklace from Tribal Adornments.

Bonet’s dress, on the other hand, looked like a work of art thanks to the 3D-printed flowers and geometric shapes along the hem and cuff of her sleeves. She paired the semi-sheer gown with a brown Fendi handbag and simple jewellery.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images Lisa Bonet wore a couture Fendi gown to the 2020 Golden Globes.

This was Momoa’s first time attending the Golden Globes. He presented the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV alongside his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz. The duo also presented the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama TV series.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media/Getty Images Jason Momoa and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz presented together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Momoa’s fans went wild thanks to a moment caught by the cameras during the awards show. The 40-year-old star was seen wearing a black tank top as “Succession” star Brian Cox went on stage to accept the award for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series. He had taken off his jacket so Bonet could wear it.

The actor was also seen wearing his simple black tank top, sans jacket, during the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Lisa Bonet, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, and Jason Momoa attend the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party.

