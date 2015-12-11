A Hulu show just got a Golden Globes nomination and it's a huge blow to the major networks

Amazon Jason Reitman’s new comedy ‘Casual’ stars, from left, Michaela Watkins, Tara Lynne Barr, and Tommy Dewey.

A first Golden Globe nomination for Hulu comedy “Casual” seems just part of the streaming television domination of the comedy category this year.

On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association named its nominees for this year’s Golden Globes. “Casual” was a surprise announcement, but then it was followed by Amazon’s “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle,” Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” and HBO’s “Veep” and “Silicon Valley.”

Not one broadcast comedy made the cut this year — a clear message from the HFPA for the major networks to do better, but also a huge pat on the back for streaming television’s filling of the gap for quality comedies.

From Jason Reitman, “Casual” is an edgy comedy. It stars Michaela Watkins as a newly divorced mother, Tara Lynne Barr as her daughter, and Tommy Dewey as her brother, a creator of a dating app who she and her daughter move in with.

Hulu has been creating original series for years. It watched as upstarts Netflix and Amazon quickly won over the awards group. So what’s different now?

Amazon ‘Transparent’ and its star Jeffrey Tambor won Amazon’s first Golden Globe awards last year.

Not only does Hulu have great programming like Jason Reitman’s “Casual” and Amy Poehler’s “Difficult People,” but this is the first time it has put a big marketing push into awards season. It consisted of huge billboards in Hollywood, hiring veteran awards consultants, and great “For Your Consideration” packages with DVDs and free subscriptions. It also didn’t hurt that it wined and dined voters with a huge party last month at LA’s Spago.

So what could this nomination mean for Hulu?

“Casual” could be Hulu’s “Transparent.” More original creators will go directly to Hulu with their projects and many more people will be exposed to Hulu’s offerings when they watch “Casual” to see why it was nominated.

