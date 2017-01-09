'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot was sexy, sleek, and pregnant on the Golden Globes' red carpet

The INSIDER Summary:

• Gal Gadot hit the Golden Globes’ red carpet displaying her baby bump.

• The 31-year-old actress is about five months pregnant and is expecting her second child with husband Yaron Versano. • Her gown was both sleek and sexy with a high slit and low, plunging neckline.

The stars are dazzling at the 74th annual Golden Globes.

“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot stunned on the show’s red carpet with a gorgeous gown detailed with sequins while showing off her baby bump.

The 31-year-old actress is about five months with child and she showed that you can be sleek, sexy, AND pregnant. Gadot’s gown showed off a plunging neckline and an equally daring high slit which she rocked.

Here are a few more looks of her on the red carpet.

Look at that slit!

Gadot didn’t head to the Globes alone. Here she is with her Israeli real estate developer husband Yaron Versano.

Gal Gadot first announced her pregnancy with Versano back in November on Instagram. This will be their second child together. Their first daughter, Alma, is five years old.

“Wonder Woman” will be in theatres June 2, 2017

