Eddie Redmayne Wins Best Actor For 'The Theory Of Everything'

Focus Features/’The Theory Of Everything’ Trailer Eddie Redmayne gave an exceptional performance as Stephen Hawking in ‘The Theory of Everything.’

Eddie Redmayne has won Best Actor at the Golden Globes.

The 33-year-old actor gave an emotionally-spectacular performance as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.”

Redmayne beat out fellow nominees Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Steve Carell (“Foxcatcher”), David Oyelowo (“Selma”), and Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler”).

