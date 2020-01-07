THEN AND NOW: How celebrities' red-carpet fashion has changed since their very first Golden Globes

xx Jennifer Lopez at the 1998 and 2020 Golden Globes.

Fashion has become bigger and bolder on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet in recent years.

This year, celebrities brought bold prints and couture to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, leaving behind the simple tuxedos and little black dresses of the past.

Insider dug up pictures from many of your favourite stars’ very first Golden Globes to see just how much has changed since their red-carpet debut.

From huge puffy sleeves to bold floral prints, the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes proved that celebrities are continuing to push the boundaries when it comes to red-carpet fashion.

But it hasn’t always been a night of body jewellery and removable feathered trains.

The photos prove that many celebrities are feeling bolder than ever with their style, swapping classic black dresses and simple suits for dazzling couture – and plenty of skin.

For her first Golden Globes in 1999, Charlize Theron wore a sparkling black dress and arrived with Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Charlize Theron attended the 1999 Golden Globes with her boyfriend at the time, Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins.

Theron’s dress was covered in silver sparkles and she wore mini hair clips that became a signature part of ’90s style.

Fast-forward 21 years, when Theron rocked a daring lime-green gown with a sheer black bodice.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Charlize Theron attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Theron’s one-shoulder Dior Haute Couture gown featured a matching lime belt and a black train that flowed behind her.

Kerry Washington looked like a princess in this baby-blue gown at the 2005 Golden Globes.

SGranitz/WireImage Kerry Washington during The 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 16, 2005.

Washington kept her look simple for her first Golden Globes, opting for natural makeup and minimal jewellery.

But Washington’s style has become far bolder in recent years, which she proved with this daring red-carpet look on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Washington enlisted the help of Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach to find this bold ensemble by Altuzarra.

The “Scandal” star rocked a black blazer with just body jewellery underneath, topping off the look with a silk skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Lopez opted for lavender and gold as she walked her first Golden Globes red carpet in 1998.

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 18, 1998, at Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Lopez was nominated for her breakthrough role in “Selena.”

This year Lopez looked like a walking gift as she walked the red carpet.

George Pimentel/WireImage Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lopez, who was nominated for the first time since 1998, made sure all eyes were on her this year thanks to her dramatic Valentino gown, which featured large green and gold bows right in the middle.

Billy Porter became an instant red-carpet icon after arriving at his first Golden Globes in a hot-pink cape.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter attends the 2019 Golden Globes.

The “Pose” star later told Insider that his hot-pink cape was the “springboard and launching pad for a very spectacular year.”

And this year Porter looked absolutely angelic in an all-white ensemble that featured a feathered train.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Billy Porter at the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5, 2020.

Porter told Ryan Seacrest that the train on his custom Alex Vinash suit was removable.

“This actually zips off,” he explained to the E! host. “So this is for the red carpet, and then I’ll zip this off to be comfortable because it is a dinner.”

Scarlett Johansson stunned in a nude dress at her first Golden Globes in 2004.

SGranitz/WireImage Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 25, 2004, at The Beverly Hilton.

Johansson was a first-time nominee that year for her role in “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

But this year, Johansson brought the drama with a gorgeous gown that matched her first name.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The custom Vera Wang Collection gown featured a flowing train and a large bow in the back.

Sofia Vergara opted for a dark-blue gown with a dramatic train for her first Golden Globes in 2010.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sofia Vergara arrives at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010.

The Colombian actress had just begun to make a splash in Hollywood thanks to her role in the hit TV show “Modern Family.”

This year Vergara dazzled in a strapless burgundy gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sofia Vergara attends the Golden Globes 2020.

Vergara’s glittering dress matched her burgundy satin clutch.

Tom Hanks won big at his first Golden Globes in 1988.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Tom Hanks and Shelley Long during the 45th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 23, 1988.

Hanks, who was just 32 at the time, won best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy for his role in “Big.”

And this year, 63-year-old Hanks took home the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award at the show.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Tom Hanks at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Hanks couldn’t hold back tears as he thanked his children and wife Rita Wilson for being so supportive of his career.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that – a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is,” he said.

Saoirse Ronan looked like a Greek goddess in a white gown at her first Golden Globes red carpet in 2016.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Saoirse Ronan attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.

Ronan, who was 21 at the time, had received her second nomination. She was previously nominated in 2008 for her role in “Atonement.”

Ronan glittered from head to toe this year in a sparkling silver dress with a thigh-high slit.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Elizabeth Saltzman, Ronan’s stylist, told Vogue that they wanted to “celebrate Saoirse’s femininity, while being powerful and a little bit sexy” with the dress by Hedi Slimane at Celine.

Cate Blanchett sported a classic little black dress for her first Golden Globes show in 1999.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Cate Blanchett attends the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 24, 1999, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Blanchett, who was 30 at the time, won best actress in a motion picture – drama that year for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Elizabeth.”

Blanchett has become a powerhouse on the red carpet in recent years, as proven by this stunning yellow gown she wore on Sunday.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Cate Blanchett attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Blanchett was one of many big names to rock big sleeves on the red carpet with her pale-yellow gown by Mary Katrantzou.

Leonardo DiCaprio was just 20 years old when he arrived at his first Golden Globes show in 1994.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio and his mother Irmelin Indenbirken attend the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 22, 1994 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Long before he became famous for dating young models, DiCaprio was bringing his mother to the red carpet.

Fast-forward 26 years and DiCaprio looked like the picture of classic Hollywood glamour.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt onstage at the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5, 2020.

Not one for risks on the red carpet, DiCaprio opted for a classic black tuxedo on Sunday.

Renée Zellweger arrived at her first Golden Globes in a classic black dress with her then-boyfriend Jim Carrey in 2000.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Renée Zellweger and Jim Carrey attend the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The former couple had met on the set of “Me, Myself & Irene,” which premiered that year.

But this year Zellweger was all about beautiful pastels in this gorgeous baby-blue gown.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Renée Zellweger attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Zellweger later revealed that she was hiding a twisted ankle underneath her Armani Privé gown.

Margot Robbie proved she was one to watch on the red carpet as she made her debut in 2014 with this chic white dress

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Margot Robbie attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014.

The Australian actress matched the emerald details on her dress to her satin heels.

This year Robbie opted for a far more causal look — complete with pockets.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Robbie’s sparkling Chanel ensemble featured 4,750 sequins and beads and took 225 hours to make, according to Nylon.

A 19-year-old Beyoncé arrived at her first Golden Globes in 2001 with blonde locks and a pink dress.

Newsmakers Beyoncé attends the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on January 21, 2001, in Beverly Hills.

The Destiny’s Child star opted for spaghetti straps, a big trend in the ’90s and early ’00s, and a thigh-high slit.

In the last 19 years, Beyoncé has become a star in music, fashion, and film, as she proved with her bold Golden Globes look on Sunday.

NBC Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 5, 2019.

Beyoncé, who rocked with the biggest sleeves of the night, made a surprise appearance on the show with Jay-Z after skipping the red carpet.

Joaquin Phoenix took home gold at his first Golden Globes in 2006.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon pose with their trophies after winning for their roles in ‘Walk the Line’ at the 63rd annual Golden Globes on January 16, 2006.

Both Phoenix and his costar Reese Witherspoon won for their roles in the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line.”

Phoenix took home the prize again this year, but this time he wanted all eyes on his fiancée Rooney Mara.

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix walk the red carpet during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Phoenix didn’t walk the red carpet with his fiancée so that he could sweetly admire her from afar.

Laura Dern walked her first Golden Globes red carpet in 1992 with a little black dress that featured the popular spaghetti strap silhouette of the ’90s.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Laura Dern and actor Vincent Spano attend the 49th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 18, 1992, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Dern, who won that night for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television, walked the red carpet with her “Afterburn” costar Vincent Spano.

Dern has become well-known for her bohemian red-carpet style, and Sunday night was no different.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Laura Dern attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The star, who was nominated for both her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Little Women,” sported a flowing black dress with a floral pattern and sheer sleeves.

Jennifer Aniston rocked “The Rachel” haircut, along with a simple white gown, for her first Golden Globes in 1996.

Ron Davis/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and fellow ‘Friends’ costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox attend the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1996.

At the time, “Friends” had become a huge hit, turning Aniston and her costars Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox into household names.

This year, Aniston opted for classic elegance with a structured black gown.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Jennifer Aniston attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Aniston has long left “The Rachel” behind, instead opting to pair her black gown with her now-signature loose waves.

Brad Pitt rocked a long suit jacket and a cast at his first Golden Globes show in 1995.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Brad Pitt attends the 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1995, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The star received his first Golden Globes nomination that year for “Legends of the Fall.” He would win the following year for “Twelve Monkeys.”

Pitt left the short spiked hair in the ’90s, looking elegant in a classic tuxedo with his shoulder-grazing locks.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Brad Pitt attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Pitt also won his first Golden Globe for acting since 1996 for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Gwyneth Paltrow actually appeared on Brad Pitt’s arm for her first Golden Globes show in 1996.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt attend the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1996, at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Paltrow sported a simple black-and-white dress for the event, matching Pitt.

Paltrow has become far bolder on the red carpet as the decades have passed, rocking a dress that was almost entirely see-through on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The brown Fendi gown, which was almost entirely see-through, featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and ruched tulle, giving the “naked dress” trend a Victorian spin.

Ellen DeGeneres opted for an all-black ensemble as she made her Golden Globes debut with her brother Vance.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and her brother Vance attend the 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1995, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

DeGeneres went to her first Golden Globes in 1995, two years before she would come out on “The Puppy Episode” on her show “Ellen.” The move would cost her the show.

DeGeneres opted for a sparkling suit as she arrived at the Golden Globes with her wife Portia de Rossi on Sunday.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett award for achievement in television and spoke at length about how she went from losing her TV show to becoming one of the most successful daytime talk show hosts in American history.

Ricky Gervais went to his first Golden Globes show in 2004.

Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Ricky Gervais with the cast of ‘The Office’ at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 25, 2004, in Beverly Hills, California.

The British comedian was on hand to accept the award for best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy for his role in the hit UK show “The Office.”

Gervais has since hosted the Golden Globes five times and made sure Sunday was his most controversial yet.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Ricky Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Nothing was off-limits as the comedian poked fun at everything from Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life to Felicity Huffman’s recent jail stint.

Michelle Williams was known for ultra-feminine looks as she became a red-carpet mainstay in the 2000s.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Michelle Williams with the late Heath Ledger at the 63rd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 16, 2006.

Williams wore a gorgeous lace purple dress with a tiered skirt as she walked the red carpet with the late Heath Ledger in 2006.

But recently Williams has become a fan of bold colours and column dresses.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Michelle Williams attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Williams was a tangerine dream on Sunday with this orange custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Taylor Swift kept things safe with this plum dress for her Golden Globes debut in 2013.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Taylor Swift arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California.

The 23-year-old songstress also opted for natural makeup and little jewellery during her first Golden Globes appearance.

But Swift has embraced big and bold prints in the last few years, which was evident on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Swift’s dress by Etro featured large blue and yellow flowers and a full skirt, along with a train that flowed behind her.

Nicole Kidman stuck to the kind of simple black dress that dominated red carpets in the early ’90s as she made her Golden Globes debut in 1992.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise during the 49th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 18, 1992.

Kidman, who was 25 at the time, arrived on the arm of her then-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman has since become a red-carpet favourite, and Sunday night was no different.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Nicole Kidman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Australian actress, who is now married to country star Keith Urban, wowed in a structured red gown with a flowing train.

Christina Applegate was just 20 years old when she made her Golden Globes red carpet debut in 1991.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Christina Applegate and her date attend the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 1991, at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The “Married … With Children” star rocked a black dress (it was the early ’90s after all) and a bold red lip.

Applegate stayed true to one of her favourite colours for the red carpet, but gave it a glamorous upgrade for 2020.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Christina Applegate attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Dead To Me” star shimmered from head to toe in the sparkling long-sleeved Pamella Roland dress.

Ted Danson made his Golden Globes debut in 1983 thanks to his breakout hit in “Cheers.”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Ted Danson and his second wife Casey Coates during the 40th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 29, 1983.

The TV star arrived with his second wife Casey Coates in a classic black tuxedo.

Thirty-seven years later and Danson was back on our screens thanks to the success of “The Good Place.”

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Ted Danson and Kerry Washington onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Danson, who presented an award with Kerry Washington during Sunday night’s show, kept things classic in the fashion department.

Kirsten Dunst was just 13 years old when she made her Golden Globes red carpet debut.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Kirsten Dunst attends the 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1995, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Dunst, who was nominated at the time for best performance by an actress in a supporting role, sported an off-the-shoulder red dress that she paired with black tights.

Dunst reminded everyone why she has been a fixture on the red carpet for decades with this gorgeous pink gown on Sunday.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Kirsten Dunst attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Dunst, who returned to the Golden Globes for the first time since 2016, sported a pink gown by Rodarte. The actress told E! that she helped the designers pick out the lace for her dress.

Reese Witherspoon wore a simple black column dress for her first Golden Globes in 2000.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Reese Witherspoon with then-husband Ryan Phillippe during the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000.

Witherspoon, who arrived with her then-husband Ryan Phillippe, was nominated that year for “Election.”

Witherspoon looked angelic this year in a white dress, but stuck to the same dress shape that she has loved for decades.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Witherspoon’s custom structured one-shoulder gown was designed by Roland Mouret.

Helen Mirren flashed some leg in a short black dress at her first Golden Globes in 1997.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Helen Mirren at the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 1997.

Mirren paired the daring ensemble with knee-high boots and a feathered hat, proving she wasn’t afraid to take risks on the red carpet.

Mirren has kept her flair for bold dresses through the decades, wowing in this dramatic red gown on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Helen Mirren attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Mirren has become a red-carpet favourite for her bold looks, which she is always happy to show off for the cameras.

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a gold gown for her Golden Globes debut in 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

Chopra became a fashion favourite thanks to her gorgeous embroidered gown and a bold red lip.

And Chopra kept turning heads on Sunday thanks to this bright-pink gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

This time around Chopra sparkled with the help of plenty of jewels, sporting more than $US1 million in diamonds, according to Pop Sugar.

The world was just starting to learn who Adam Driver was thanks to his role on “Girls” as he made his Golden Globes debut in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Adam Driver with the cast of ‘Girls’ during the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013.

Driver appeared alongside the cast of the HBO show in an all-black ensemble.

Driver, who has since become a movie star in his own right, sported a classic tuxedo on Sunday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Driver walked the red carpet with his wife Joanne Tucker, who wowed in a silk hot-pink gown.

Meryl Streep absolutely shimmered in a gold power suit and big hair that was very on-trend for 1989.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Meryl Streep attends the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 28, 1989, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Streep paired her debut Golden Globes look with black gloves and sheer tights.

Streep skipped the red carpet this year, but absolutely glowed in a shimmering silver dress.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep attend the 77th Annual Golden Globes on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Hollywood icon accessorized with glasses that matched her necklace as she was spotted speaking with Helen Mirren.

Toni Collette made her red carpet debut in 2007 with a short brunette bob and a gorgeous blue dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Toni Collette arrives at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 15, 2007, in Beverly Hills, California.

Collette was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for her role in “Tsunami, The Aftermath.”

Collette has since become known for her love of florals, which was on full display on Sunday.

Joe Scarnici / Contributor / Getty Images Toni Collette attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Collette sported a ruffled black dress with embroidered blue and white roses and a high neck.

Rooney Mara kept things simple with a long black dress for her Golden Globes debut in 2012.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Rooney Mara arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California.

Mara, who shot to stardom with her role in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” swept her hair up in a simple slicked back ponytail and didn’t wear any jewellery.

Mara stuck to black for this year’s show, but opted for a gorgeous lace bodice and a peplum skirt.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Rooney Mara attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Mara paired her Givenchy gown with a matching floral headband and minimal makeup.

Eddie Murphy looked slick in an all-navy ensemble as he walked his first Golden Globes red carpet in 1997.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Eddie Murphy with then-wife Nicole Mitchell at the 54th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 1997.

Murphy made his debut with then-wife Nicole Mitchell.

This year the six-time Golden Globe nominee opted for a purple velvet suit jacket.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Eddie Murphy and his fiancée Paige Butcher arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Murphy walked the red carpet with his fiancée Paige Butcher on Sunday.

Rachel Brosnahan went classic in a one-shoulder black dress for her first Golden Globes in 2018.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.

Brosnahan won her first Golden Globe that year for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy for her role in “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.”

Brosnahan shimmered in a plum gown this year, and sported blonde locks as well.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

She paired her plunging gown with a dramatic red lip.

Glenn Close wasn’t afraid to take risks in this nearly-sheer sparkling gown at her first Golden Globes in 1997.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Glenn Close during the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 1997.

She paired the gown with a cropped jacket and an arm cast.

Close opted for a more conservative look on Sunday but still looked stunning in this navy velvet gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer Getty Images Glenn Close attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

She paired the long-sleeved dress with a matching clutch.

Rachel Weisz stunned in a gold gown as she made her Golden Globes debut in 2006.

Fotos International/Getty Images Rachel Weisz arrives to the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 16, 2006, in Beverly Hills, California.

She paired the bold gown with an equally dramatic updo, oozing Old Hollywood glamour.

Weisz opted for a black dress on Sunday, but still shimmered thanks to its silver detailing.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Rachel Weisz attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Weisz wore her hair down in loose waves and paired the ensemble with a glittering necklace.

Patricia Arquette wasn’t afraid to go bold in a patterned white dress, complete with a matching shawl, at the 1996 Golden Globes.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage attend the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1996, at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

She arrived on the red carpet with her then-husband Nicolas Cage.

Arquette opted for black this year but looked no less bold thanks to her gown’s sheer lace panels.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Patricia Arquette onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Arquette also rocked one of the biggest – and more surprising – trends of the nights as she sported sunglasses to accept her award.

Henry Winkler made his Golden Globes red carpet debut in 1978, as the sitcom “Happy Days” became a huge hit.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Henry Winkler attends the 35th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 28, 1978, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Winkler, who became famous for his role as Fonzie, took home the trophy that year for best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy.

Forty-two years later, Winkler was back in a classic tuxedo at Sunday’s red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Henry Winkler attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Winkler was nominated this year for his work on “Barry.”

