Celebrities Show Major Support For Charlie Hebdo During Golden Globes

While accepting his Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, George Clooney made sure to honour the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris following last week’s deadly attacks.

Clooney, wearing a “‘Je Suis Charlie’ pin on his tuxedo,” said of worldwide marches in the wake of the shootings and hostage situations in France:

“Today was an extraordinary day. They were Christians, and Jews and Muslims, they were world leaders, and they weren’t marching in protest, but in support of the idea that we will not walk in fear. We won’t do it.”

Clooney closed with “”Je suis Charlie,” a popular phrase of support which means, “I am Charlie.”

Jarded Leto also addressed the Paris attacks before presenting the Best Supporting Actress award to “Boyhood” star Patricia Arquette:

“To our brothers, sisters, friends and families in France, our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts are with you tonight. On vous aime. Je suis Charlie.”

Earlier, actress Diane Kruger carried a “Je Suis Charlie” sign down the red carpet.

Kathy Bates showed the supportive phrase on her cell phone:

Helen Mirren both carried a sign:

And wore a pen for support.

French composer Alexandre Desplat, nominated for his “Imitation Game” score, also brought a copy of the sign as he walked the carpet.

Earlier Sunday, Hollywood honcho Harvey Weinstein wrote a column for Variety defending the need for political satire during the night’s ceremony:

“Tonight is the Golden Globes, and there’s always champagne on the table. I hope we can all raise glasses and that someone like Tina, Amy or George Clooney will urge us to toast with 300 million viewers around the world: ‘Je suis Charlie, je suis juif, je suis Ahmed.'”

