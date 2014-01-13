Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress For 'Blue Jasmine'

Cate Blanchett took home Best Actress for her role in “Blue Jasmine” at the Golden Globes.

Blanchett beat out Judi Dench (“Philomena”), Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”), Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks”), and Kate Winslet (“Labour Day”).

This is Blanchett’s third Golden Globe win. It is the eighth time she was nominated.

“Blue Jasmine” was nominated for two Golden Globes and has taken in $75.4 million at theatres.

