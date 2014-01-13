'Breaking Bad' Wins Best TV Series

“Breaking Bad” won the Golden Globe for best TV series.

The series win follows Bryan Cranston’s win for Best Actor in a TV drama for the AMC series.

Upon accepting on stage, creator Vince Gilligan gave the floor to Aaron Paul who accepted the award for the entire cast appropriately with his character’s famous quip: “Yeah, b—-!”

It’s the series first win for Best TV series.

“Breaking Bad” beat out “Downton Abbey,” “The Good Wife,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and “Masters of Sex.”

