'Boyhood' Wins Best Motion Picture At Golden Globes

‘Boyhood’/Universal Audiences watch Ellar Coltrane literally grow up on screen in ‘Boyhood.’

“Boyhood” wins Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes!

The indie favourite took director Richard Linklater 12 years to make as he filmed the life of a young boy (Ellar Coltrane) from childhood to his late teens. Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette also star.

“Boyhood” beat out films including “Foxcatcher,” “The Imitation Game,” “Selma,” and “The Theory of Everything.”

The movie was nominated for five Golden Globes.

