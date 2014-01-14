The 10 Best Photos From The Golden Globes

Kirsten Acuna

There were a lot of good and some bad moments during Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

But let’s focus on the best, compiled below from the red carpet and show.

From Jennifer Lawrence goofing off to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul celebrating their “Breaking Bad” victories, see what celebrities were up to last night.

Zooey Deschanel is impressed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s leap in the air on the red carpet.

Jesse tyler ferguson red carpet golden globesREUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Melissa McCarthy and Jimmy Fallon pretend the actresses’ purse is an award backstage.

Melissa mccarthy jimmy fallon golden globesLucy Nicholson / Reuters

Amy Poehler’s face when she won her first Golden Globe.

Amy poehler golden globesGetty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”) and Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) were caught dancing.

Benedict cumberbatch michael fassbenderTodd Williamson/Invision for FOX Broadcasting Company/AP Images

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston celebrate their two “Breaking Bad” wins for TV series and Best Actor (Cranston).

Aaron paul bryan cranston golden globesKevin Winter / Getty Images

This candid face Jennifer Lawrence made during the show.

Jennifer lawrence face golden globesNBC via Tumblr

Amy Poehler made the crowd roar in laughter when she cross dressed as Tina Fey’s fake son.

Amy poehler golden globesGetty Images

Emma Thompson took off her Christian Louboutin heels telling the audience of the red soles, “I just want you to know, this red, it’s my blood.”

Emma thompson louboutinGetty Images

Christoph Waltz shows off Best Supporting Actor winner Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) backstage.

Jarod leto christoph waltz golden globesKevin Winter / Getty Images

And, Jennifer Lawrence’s video bomb of Taylor Swift.

Jennifer lawrence golden globes @RyanSeacrest / Instagram

