The 10 Best Photos From The Golden Globes

There were a lot of good and some bad moments during Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

But let’s focus on the best, compiled below from the red carpet and show.

From Jennifer Lawrence goofing off to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul celebrating their “Breaking Bad” victories, see what celebrities were up to last night.

Zooey Deschanel is impressed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s leap in the air on the red carpet.

Melissa McCarthy and Jimmy Fallon pretend the actresses’ purse is an award backstage.

Amy Poehler’s face when she won her first Golden Globe.

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”) and Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) were caught dancing.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston celebrate their two “Breaking Bad” wins for TV series and Best Actor (Cranston).

This candid face Jennifer Lawrence made during the show.

Amy Poehler made the crowd roar in laughter when she cross dressed as Tina Fey’s fake son.

Emma Thompson took off her Christian Louboutin heels telling the audience of the red soles, “I just want you to know, this red, it’s my blood.”

Christoph Waltz shows off Best Supporting Actor winner Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) backstage.

And, Jennifer Lawrence’s video bomb of Taylor Swift.

