The 15 Best GIFs From The Golden Globes

Kirsten Acuna

There were a lot of great looks and wins from the 71st Golden Globes; however, there were also a lot of great moments as well.

From Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet, to hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on stage, here are the best GIFs the night had to offer:

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler gave a perfect nod to Kerry Washington’s ABC series “Scandal.”

Edge snaps at Bono to make sure he gets a handshake.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul delightfully clapping it up.

This awkward hug between Bono and Diddy.

Fey and Poehler poking fun at Julia Louis-Dreyfus for sitting in the film section …

… and Louis-Dreyfus’ brilliant response:

This continued throughout the show

Amy Poehler getting a massage and making out with Bono.

Poehler pretending to be Fey’s son Randy.

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Musical for “American Hustle.”

And, of course, Jennifer Lawrence creeping up on Taylor Swift.

